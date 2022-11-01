Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Related
morethanthecurve.com
Plymouth Township’s Planning Agency votes to not recommend text amendment to allow conversion of office building into apartments at the Plymouth Meeting Mall
During its November 2nd meeting, the members of Plymouth Township’s Planning Agency unanimously voted to not recommend to the township’s council a text amendment that would have allowed the conversion of existing office buildings within the Shopping Center Zoning District into apartments. The proposed amendment was sought by...
With Wawa Looking to Expand in Bucks County, One Township Has Decided the Fate of a Proposed Location
The proposed Wawa was disputed by the local township.Image via iStock. While Wawa has been expanding in the Bucks County area, one township recently made a decision on a proposed location in their area. Damon C. Williams wrote about the Wawa’s fate in the Bucks County Courier Times.
WFMZ-TV Online
Planners table proposal for church on Reading’s last farm
READING, Pa. — A plan to create a place of worship on the last farm in Reading was tabled at Tuesday night's meeting of the Reading Planning Commission. The commission tabled a final land development plan for the Holy Trinity Church of God, which proposes to locate its campus on 6.4 acres of land at 1541 Montgomery St.
These Four Businesses Will Soon Be Opening Their Doors in the Village at Newtown
The four new shops will soon be opening in Newtown for locals and visitors alike. As the area continues to bring in new shops, four new businesses will soon be opening their doors to Bucks County residents in Newtown. Jeff Werner wrote about the new shops in the Newtown, PA Patch.
Northampton Township Awards Contract Valued at $28M to Local Garbage Collection Service
The garbage disposal company partnered with the township to safely manage trash. A Bucks County township board recently partnered with a major garbage company to ensure residents can safely dispose of their trash. Staff writers at WasteDive wrote about the recent contract. The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors has voted...
Holiday Engagements Mean Spring-Summer Weddings, A Montgomery County Specialty
13 Montgomery County sites make the WeddingWire list of top-rated venues; with holiday-related engagements soon to be unfolding, the timing for this information is apt. The 2022 Montgomery County holiday season will assuredly yield an engagement ring or two wrapped in red-green paper and presented to a loved one. After all the congratulations, the to-do list then kicks in, which means the hunt for a venue. Fortunately, WeddingWire has a list of top-rated places for perfect 2023 matrimonial events.
Deep-Rooted Ire over Main Line Property — and Its Historic Trees — Indicates All Is Still Not Well at Oakwell
A Main Line estate — Oakwell — continues to be central to a dispute between its former owner and the Lower Merion School District. The exact fate of the 10-acre property and its century-old trees remains unclear, as Frank Kummer and Oona Goodin-Smith chronicled in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PennDOT Reviews Options for the Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, Which Would Have a Stop in Bucks County
The subway would give Bucks County residents an easy method of transportation Into Philadelphia. With talks of building a Roosevelt Boulevard subway, with a stop in Bucks County, PennDOT is studying what it would take to make it a reality. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the organization’s recent reviews in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
2 Northampton County businesses to expand, create jobs with $9M in state loans
A pair of Northampton County businesses plan to expand and create job growth with the help of low-interest loans totaling $9 million through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA). The loans announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf will support business growth in five Pennsylvania counties and will help to create...
Tower Health Appeals Ruling Over Pottstown Hospital Lawsuit
Tower Health acquired Pottstown Hospital in 2017. Berks County-based Tower Health is appealing a ruling that dismisses allegations against Community Health Systems over a 2017 sale of a Montgomery County hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Pottstown Hospital was one of five hospitals acquired by Tower Health...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
PA Youth Vote, Having Spurred Young Adults to Cast Votes in Phila., Turns Its Attention to Montgomery County
A group of students at The Fine Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush in Phila. have been hired by PA Youth Vote for a bipartisan school effort to promote voting; the organization's next move has been announced as Montgomery County. PA Youth Vote — a nonpartisan, regional nonprofit that works to...
Thinking of Building a Playground? Here’s How to Get Started
If you’re thinking of building a playground in your community or school, you’ll need a vision and a systematic approach to get things started, according to General Recreation Inc. in Newtown Square. You’re going to want a play environment that offers maximum play value to users and safety...
Downingtown Financial Planner Advises Against Taking Cash if You Won $1.2 Billion Powerball
The extremely lucky winner of the $1.2 billion Powerball prize now faces major decisions, including whether he or she wants to take cash, which would pay out $596.7 million, or choose the $1.2 billion annuity option, which pays out twice as much but over 29 years, writes Scott McFetridge for FOX29 News.
SRPRA on Track to Restore Rail Service between Reading and Philadelphia
Image via The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority. The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority is on track to begin the restoration process from Reading to Philadelphia, according to a BCTV.org report.
King of Prussia Rail Project: Does It Indeed Punch the Ticket to Success?
Proponents of the King of Prussia Rail Project cite its use of existing infrastructure from the 1907 Philadelphia & Western Railroad, which became the Norristown High Speed Line. The King of Prussia Rail Project continues to gather steam among political and business leaders. But as Alex Davis points out in...
WGME
'We are not co-parenting with the government': PA parents question district gender policy
EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.
Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Economic and Community Development recently awarded the East Whiteland Township a $3 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds grant to help cover design and construction costs for its Route 30 project. The project will undertake transportation infrastructure improvements along Route 30 in Chester County. Work will […] The post Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs appeared first on Transportation Today.
Philadelphia Home Building Company Worked with Bucks County School District to Finish Latest Development
The Philadelphia home builder worked with a Bucks County school district to finish their latest project. A Bucks County school district recently teamed up with a Philadelphia home builder to create a new and exciting selection of local housing. Lennar Philly Metro recently worked with Central Bucks School District in...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Hats Off to a Hatfield Gem
414 Elizabeth Way, Hatfield, is a five-bedroom beauty whose elegance is balanced perfectly with practicality. The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home was built in 2007. The foyer benefits from two stories of windows placed to bathe it in natural light. =. =. The oversized chef’s kitchen has a decidedly Italian-villa feel....
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 3