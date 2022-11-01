ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limerick, PA

Plymouth Township’s Planning Agency votes to not recommend text amendment to allow conversion of office building into apartments at the Plymouth Meeting Mall

During its November 2nd meeting, the members of Plymouth Township’s Planning Agency unanimously voted to not recommend to the township’s council a text amendment that would have allowed the conversion of existing office buildings within the Shopping Center Zoning District into apartments. The proposed amendment was sought by...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Planners table proposal for church on Reading’s last farm

READING, Pa. — A plan to create a place of worship on the last farm in Reading was tabled at Tuesday night's meeting of the Reading Planning Commission. The commission tabled a final land development plan for the Holy Trinity Church of God, which proposes to locate its campus on 6.4 acres of land at 1541 Montgomery St.
READING, PA
Holiday Engagements Mean Spring-Summer Weddings, A Montgomery County Specialty

13 Montgomery County sites make the WeddingWire list of top-rated venues; with holiday-related engagements soon to be unfolding, the timing for this information is apt. The 2022 Montgomery County holiday season will assuredly yield an engagement ring or two wrapped in red-green paper and presented to a loved one. After all the congratulations, the to-do list then kicks in, which means the hunt for a venue. Fortunately, WeddingWire has a list of top-rated places for perfect 2023 matrimonial events.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Tower Health Appeals Ruling Over Pottstown Hospital Lawsuit

Tower Health acquired Pottstown Hospital in 2017. Berks County-based Tower Health is appealing a ruling that dismisses allegations against Community Health Systems over a 2017 sale of a Montgomery County hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Pottstown Hospital was one of five hospitals acquired by Tower Health...
POTTSTOWN, PA
'We are not co-parenting with the government': PA parents question district gender policy

EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.
EXTON, PA
Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Economic and Community Development recently awarded the East Whiteland Township a $3 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds grant to help cover design and construction costs for its Route 30 project. The project will undertake transportation infrastructure improvements along Route 30 in Chester County. Work will […] The post Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs appeared first on Transportation Today.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Hats Off to a Hatfield Gem

414 Elizabeth Way, Hatfield, is a five-bedroom beauty whose elegance is balanced perfectly with practicality. The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home was built in 2007. The foyer benefits from two stories of windows placed to bathe it in natural light. =. =. The oversized chef’s kitchen has a decidedly Italian-villa feel....
HATFIELD, PA
