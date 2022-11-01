13 Montgomery County sites make the WeddingWire list of top-rated venues; with holiday-related engagements soon to be unfolding, the timing for this information is apt. The 2022 Montgomery County holiday season will assuredly yield an engagement ring or two wrapped in red-green paper and presented to a loved one. After all the congratulations, the to-do list then kicks in, which means the hunt for a venue. Fortunately, WeddingWire has a list of top-rated places for perfect 2023 matrimonial events.

