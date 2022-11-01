ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Inglewood restaurant owner weighs in on inflation

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Of the small businesses polled by the Alignable firm, 37% reported being delinquent on their October rent. Restaurants are among the most impacted with 46% reporting they couldn’t pay October’s rent in full. Part of the problem restaurant owners say is higher priced ingredients, an erosion of purchasing power for customers and thin margins.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Menifee is California's first solar- and battery-powered microgrid home community

MENIFEE, Calif. — With their taupe exteriors and xeriscaping, the model homes on Hopscotch Drive look like thousands of others in the Inland Empire. But get up close, and visitors will see they aren’t mere living quarters. They’re a template for resilient living in a future that’s increasingly defined by climate change.
MENIFEE, CA
Imagine Dragons, Black Keys will headline KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas

LOS ANGELES — KROQ will celebrate its 30th Almost Acoustic Christmas again this year, after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus. The famed alternative rock radio station concert will feature Imagine Dragons, the Black Keys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Death Cab for Cutie, Jimmy Eat World, Yungblud, Maneskin, The Interrupters and Wet Leg.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Producer Bruckheimer to be honored by Motion Picture Sound Editors

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of blockbusters including “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Armageddon” and this summer’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” will receive the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Filmmaker Award, the organization announced Wednesday. The award, which will be presented at...
LOS ANGELES, CA

