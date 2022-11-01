Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
okcfox.com
Aldi stores in Oklahoma and around the country matching 2019 prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As consumers grapple with rising prices, Aldi is doing its part to help bring some relief. The supermarket chain said holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages will match 2019 prices beginning on November 2. The chain said those discounts could be up to...
blackchronicle.com
3,000 Workers To Move Into Development
One of the state’s oldest banks is one of three tenants moving their operations to a new five-story office building to be built at the gateway to downtown Oklahoma City. The three tenants, also partners in the development, anticipate they will collectively bring more than 300 employees downtown. Oklahoma...
405magazine.com
4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 3-6
There might be no more tricks, but the 405 has plenty of treats. From artsy adventures to tree-planting pleasures, here’s what you can do in Oklahoma City this weekend. Every first Friday of the month, over 80 artists and vendors from across the state gather to provide a festive evening of live entertainment and new exhibits in the Paseo Arts District. Patrons can eat at the 10 brick-and-mortar restaurants in the area, shop at merchants along the streets, and view the unveiling of two collections in November. Gallery I, titled “Solo”, will showcase 50-to-100 photographs by Maria Chaverri of he solo travels across 20 different locations. In Gallery II, the exhibition is titled “The Small Art Show” and will include tiny, original artwork by Behnaz Sohrabian no larger than 15 inches and made with a variety of art mediums. Bring your leashed pets along to walk the streets and take your friends to experience a lovely night celebrating art in Oklahoma City. 6–9 p.m., Paseo Arts District, OKC.
News On 6
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract
An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
KOCO
Program helps buy Christmas presents for Oklahoma City children being raised by grandparents
OKLAHOMA CITY — A program has offered help buying Christmas presents for Oklahoma City children being raised by their grandparents. Volunteers for the Grandparents Helping Grandchildren program were given a list of items that will make their way under trees on Christmas morning. From gift cards to barbies, the...
KOCO
Science Museum Oklahoma announces plans for $8M planetarium
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Science Museum Oklahoma announced it got the green light to build an $8 million planetarium in Oklahoma City. Plans moved forward to build a state-of-the-art planetarium meant to educate and impress guests of all ages. A new high-tech system will allow the museum to download real-time images of planets, stars, constellations, galaxies and more.
KOCO
New steakhouse opens in downtown Oklahoma City's First National Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new steakhouse opened this week at the First National Center in Oklahoma City. Stock & Bond, the latest restaurant to join the downtown Oklahoma City area, opened Tuesday. The steakhouse's website advertises the new restaurant as being modern while featuring traditional dishes and more than 300 American whiskeys.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Severe storms with tornado risk, hail threat heading into Oklahoma
Severe storms with a tornado risk and hail threat are heading into Oklahoma. A line of storms will move into the Sooner State around 7:30 a.m. Friday along a cold front. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says any storms behind the cold front will mainly be wind and hail producers.
Visit This Oklahoma Town to See a GIGANTIC 50 Foot Tall ‘A Christmas Story’ Leg Lamp
Being a HUGE FAN of the movie 'A Christmas Story' I can't wait to make a visit this holiday season to this small town in Oklahoma to see this EPIC 50-plus-foot tall leg lamp. Without a doubt, it's one of the most iconic and recognizable movie props of all time. It's a lot more than a statue or lamp...It's a major award!
US Marshals Arrest Man Wanted In Connection To 2019 OKC Homicide
The United States Marshals Service has arrested a man wanted in connection to a 2019 homicide in Oklahoma City. Antonio Bates was taken into custody in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday.
KOCO
Voters in Moore to decide if they want to renew city’s half-cent sales tax
MOORE, Okla. — Next Tuesday, voters in Moore will decide if they want to renew the city’s half-cent sales tax. The current sales tax is set to expire at the end of March but your vote could extend that. Watch the video player above for the full story.
news9.com
Norman Animal Welfare Looking To House Rooster
In case you need a new alarm clock for the end Daylight Savings Time, Norman Animal Welfare is looking to find a home for a rooster. This rooster arrived to the shelter last week and is in need of a new home. The shelter is open weekdays from 10 a.m....
KOCO
Foundation asks for donations to distribute Christmas dinner, toys
OKLAHOMA CITY — Putting on Oklahoma City's largest Christmas dinner takes a lot of time, but the work has already begun. Red Andrews Christmas Dinner Foundation volunteers will serve meals to more than 7,000 Oklahomans. Toys and coats will also be passed out during the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve at Santa Fe South Charter School.
Edmond neighborhood concerned after a group of burglars allegedly broke into multiple cars
A Northwest Edmond neighborhood is on edge after a group of burglars broke into a series of cars.
KOCO
Toys for Tots campaign underway in Oklahoma City
The annual Toys for Tots campaign, as put on by the Marine Corps Reserve, is now underway in Oklahoma City. Sgt. Michael Weeks and 1st Lt. Jacob Fairbanks spoke with KOCO about how people can give back this holiday season. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
KOCO
Man sought in connection with 2019 Oklahoma City homicide arrested in Georgia
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a man in Georgia in connection with a 2019 homicide that occurred in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Antonio Bates on Friday in Atlanta. Bates was wanted in connection with a homicide that happened in June 2019 near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell Avenue.
news9.com
News 9 Takes A Food Tour Of The Plaza District
There are so many great restaurants unique to the Oklahoma City metro including some new places to enjoy at the Plaza District. A new food tour, called Oklahoma Food Tours, gives you the chance to try out the best food Oklahoma City has to offer. Jordan Dafnis and Storme Jones...
KOCO
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Oklahoma as holiday displays start going up
OKLAHOMA CITY — Halloween is over, and some days have a chill in the air. You can tell the Christmas season is around the corner. And if you can't feel it, you can certainly see it. In downtown Oklahoma City, crews have started the three-day process of putting up...
OKC Dentist Offering Halloween Candy Buy-Back
A metro dentist has a unique way for everyone to get rid of their extra Halloween candy. By dropping excess candy off at Lori LoVett's office near Northwest 13th Street and Shartel Avenue, guests can get $1 back per pound of candy, as well as a goodie bag. Candy can...
crossroadstoday.com
Oklahoma inmate gets temporary reprieve from execution
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted another temporary reprieve to death row inmate Richard Glossip, pushing his scheduled execution back until February 2023 so that an appeals court has more time to consider his claim of innocence. Stitt, who is locked in a tough reelection contest,...
Comments / 1