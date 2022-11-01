Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Trump ally Tom Barrack found not guilty on foreign lobbying charges
Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump and his one-time inaugural committee chairman, was found not guilty on Friday of illegal foreign lobbying charges, a defeat for federal prosecutors in Brooklyn who accused the billionaire businessman of improperly acting as a foreign agent on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.
ABC7 Chicago
Paul Pelosi released from hospital after 'life-saving treatment'
Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital, six days after being attacked in his home. Paul Pelosi, 82, was struck at least twice with the hammer, sources told ABC News, after an intruder broke into Nancy and Paul Pelosi's San Francisco home on Oct. 28. He underwent surgery following...
ABC7 Chicago
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes testifies in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial
Stewart Rhodes, leader of the militia group known as the Oath Keepers, took the witness stand Friday to testify in the Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial of himself and four other militia members. Responding to questions from his defense attorney, Rhodes cast the Oath Keepers as a civic service organization...
'Kill them': Arizona election workers face midterm threats
Nov 6 (Reuters) - Election workers in Arizona’s most fiercely contested county faced more than 100 violent threats and intimidating communications in the run-up to Tuesday’s midterms, most of them based on election conspiracy theories promoted by former President Donald Trump and his allies.
ABC7 Chicago
Man who allegedly threatened Jewish community told FBI he dislikes Jews: Sources
A young man who allegedly posted a threat online against the Jewish community in New Jersey told the FBI he is angry and dislikes Jewish people, but had no plans to do anything harmful, sources told ABC News. The FBI on Thursday announced the "broad threat" to New Jersey synagogues...
ABC7 Chicago
Donald Trump lawsuit: Former president announces he is suing New York attorney general
NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump announced that he is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump announced the lawsuit on the Truth Social platform on Wednesday night. He said he filed the lawsuit in Florida against James and that, "New York State is one of the most...
ABC7 Chicago
Judge grants independent monitor to oversee Trump Org, in major victory for NY AG
A New York judge has approved a preliminary injunction and an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization in an order that follows several hours of oral arguments Thursday. The judge chided the Trump defense team for failing to submit "an iota of evidence" that would rebut the New York...
ABC7 Chicago
Donald Trump could announce 2024 run for president as soon as Nov. 14: Sources
Sources tell ABC News the conversations about the timing, location and format of an announcement are extremely fluid. Former President Donald Trump is leaning toward announcing a third run for the White House, sources with direct knowledge told ABC News. In Iowa Thursday night, Trump got the closest he has...
