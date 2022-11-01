ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Chicago

Trump ally Tom Barrack found not guilty on foreign lobbying charges

Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump and his one-time inaugural committee chairman, was found not guilty on Friday of illegal foreign lobbying charges, a defeat for federal prosecutors in Brooklyn who accused the billionaire businessman of improperly acting as a foreign agent on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.
BROOKLYN, NY
ABC7 Chicago

Paul Pelosi released from hospital after 'life-saving treatment'

Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital, six days after being attacked in his home. Paul Pelosi, 82, was struck at least twice with the hammer, sources told ABC News, after an intruder broke into Nancy and Paul Pelosi's San Francisco home on Oct. 28. He underwent surgery following...
WASHINGTON, CA

