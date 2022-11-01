ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Taylor Swift announces first tour in 5 years, L.A. dates revealed

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxQYv_0iuvSCZg00

INGLEWOOD (CNS) - There's big news today for Swifties, with musician Taylor Swift announcing plans for her first major tour in five years, including a pair of stops next year at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood.

Swift made the announcement via Twitter and during an appearance on "Good Morning America." On social media, she said "The Eras Tour" will be "a journey through the musical eras of my career, past & present."

The tour will begin March 18 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. So far, the tour includes 27 U.S. stops, wrapping up with back-to-back shows Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Overseas dates have not yet been announced.

According to Swift, she will be joined on the tour by Paramore, beabadoobee, Pheobe Bridgers, girl in red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

Ticket information is available at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/taylorswifttix .

The tour announcement follows the Oct. 21 release of Swift's album "Midnights," which quickly soared to the top of the sales charts. She also made history by claiming all 10 of the top spots on Billboard's "Hot 100" song chart, with the track "Anti-Hero" taking the top spot.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret LA

15 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Living In L.A. This Week: Oct. 31-Nov. 4

Los Angeles is full of beauty, culture, and everything in between. We have an incredible music scene, and gorgeous views that stretch to the sea, the weather is always perfect, and the people are full of creativity. With so much to love about L.A., how can we possibly make fun of it? Even the stereotypes about us can be quite annoying… but sometimes, they’re so true we can’t help but laugh at ourselves. From the obnoxious traffic on the 405 to our obsession with iced lavender lattes (I know it’s not just me, okay!) to Halloween in L.A. and the rain, we’ve collected all the best memes that perfectly describe living in Los Angeles this week: October 31 to November 4, 2022. Sit back and laugh with us: Have some Los Angeles memes to share with us? Send it over to @secret.losangeles on Instagram. See more: 37 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This November
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Radio

Ex-LAPD captain's loyalties scrutinized in tip to CBS exec

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — As the former captain in charge of the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, Cory Palka was a star himself. The towering cop with a telegenic smile hobnobbed with celebrities getting stars on the Walk of Fame, ran security for the Oscars awards show and even landed a bit part playing himself on the television drama “Bosch” about a talented but troubled maverick LAPD detective.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Money Talks': Caruso Now in Dead Heat with Bass, Thanks to Big Ad Spending

After spending nearly $100 million in the Los Angeles mayoral campaign, Rick Caruso has rapidly caught up to his rival Karen Bass, putting the race in a statistical tie. The latest poll by the LA Times and UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies reveals 45% of likely voters are casting their ballots for Bass while Caruso is seeing support from 41% of likely voters. 13% say they have not decided who to support in the mayoral race yet. The poll has a margin of error of approximately 4 percentage points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UncoverLA

13 L.A. Rooftop Restaurants and Bars With Stunning Views

The feeling of a rooftop in fall hits different in L.A. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica to Hollywood, explore 13 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’

The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood

For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Sarah Sarofeem crowned Miss Downey 2023

DOWNEY – Sarah Sarofeem was crowned Miss Downey 2023 at the Downey Rose Float Association’s 66th annual Miss Downey Pageant on Saturday, October 22 at the Downey Theatre. Her court includes Deborah De La Torre, Alexandra Martinez, Kimberly Nava and Ruth Palmquist. Jessica Frometa was crowned Miss Teen...
DOWNEY, CA
Hyperallergic

California Mural Honoring Latinas Defaced With “White Power” Graffiti

This week, a Costa Mesa public mural celebrating influential Latinas from Orange County was defaced by white supremacist graffiti. Created in 2020 by Alicia Rojas, the 74-foot-long mural featured panels bearing portraits of eight poderosas, or strong women, on a painted background of lush foliage. The panels were relocated to Heritage Park in Santa Ana last year, but were replaced by the women’s names and poetry verses in English and Spanish.
COSTA MESA, CA
Thrillist

A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park

Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Brentwood’s Friendly Neighborhood Italian Restaurant Has Closed After 25 Years

Vincenti, a 25-year-old Italian restaurant in Brentwood, closed last month, according to an announcement made on the restaurant’s website by owner Maureen Vincenti and chef Nicola Mastronardi. The community fixture and popular celebrity dining spot was considered one of Los Angeles’s most charming neighborhood Italian restaurants. Vincenti’s husband, Mauro, opened and operated the iconic Rex Il Ristorante, which played a part in the film Pretty Woman. Mauro passed away in 1996, a year before Vincenti Ristorante opened in Brentwood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy