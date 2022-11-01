Falcons acquire Rashad Fenton from Chiefs in effort to bolster lacking cornerback depth

In a flurry of moves at the NFL's Trade Deadline, the Atlanta Falcons acquired Rashad Fenton from the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick.

The Falcons will be taking on upwards of $1.4 million in cap space in this deal.

Fenton, 25, is a former sixth-round pick in 2019 out of South Carolina. The cornerback has 123 tackles and two interceptions in 47 career games (16 starts) and is in the final year of his rookie deal. He started each of the first five games for Kansas City this season, but hasn't played since week five after injuring his hamstring.

Atlanta currently sits atop the NFC South at 4-4 but has had issues with its secondary depth following several injuries to key players including both of its starting outside cornerbacks. This move -- even if it's only a potential rental -- clearly signals that the team is intent on pushing for a trip to the playoffs.