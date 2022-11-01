ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Republicans are running dead heat or slightly ahead in 4 tight races for governor

By Lauren Barry
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120nuF_0iuvS2pf00
Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks at a campaign event celebrating Diwali on October 22, 2022 in Norcross, Georgia. Democrat Stacey Abrams is pursuing a rematch against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp in the race for Georgia governor. Photo credit (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Even if they don’t live in one of these four states, voters should keep an eye on gubernatorial elections in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Why?

Each of these races is too close to call with a week to go until the midterms, according to New York Times/Siena College poll results released this week. These races are also poised to reveal truths about the Republican party as it clings to unfounded claims of 2020 presidential election fraud.

Kari Lake, the GOP gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, is an election denier, according to The New York Times. Poll results covering 604 likely voters in the state from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26 showed that she was in a dead heat with Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who has defended Arizona’s election procedures.

In Pennsylvania, state far-right Sen. Republican Doug Mastriano – the Republican gubernatorial candidate – has called President Joe Biden’s victory “statistically impossible,” and led an unsuccessful attempt to uncover election fraud. Per the poll results this week, voters in the state seem likely to reject him. Around 40% of the 620 likely voters were surveyed there from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26 said they would vote for him, compared to 53% who said they would vote for Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

While Lake and Mastriano represent the election denier faction of the GOP (which also includes former President Donald Trump and 70% of Republicans, according to Poynter), candidates in the other tight gubernatorial races are not as convinced.

Republican sheriff Joe Lombardo in Nevada “has walked a line between his party’s moderate and Trump wings,” according to The New York Times.

According to the poll of 885 likely Nevada voters surveyed from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24, he had “a slim lead” of 49% compared to Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak’s 45%.

A win for Lombardo “could push the state firmly to the right,” said The New York Times, “if Republicans win control of the Legislature.”

According to the outlet, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is a “staunch conservative” who has “ignored” Trump’s appeals to overturn the 2020 election. A poll of 604 likely voters surveyed from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27 in Georgia, 50% planned to vote for Kemp, compared to 45% for Democrat challenger Stacey Abrams, who was a member of the Georgia House of Representatives, representing District 89 for nearly 10 years until 2017.

Kemp narrowly beat Abrams by 1.4% in the 2018 gubernatorial election.

For more insight into the 2022 midterm elections, listen to Audacy’s original podcast “The Homestretch” hosted by veteran political reporter Doug Sovern of KCBS Radio. The finale, covering all the races to watch in Congress, will launch at 6 a.m. ET Thursday.

Comments / 2

Related
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rumored To Be a Possible Presidential Running-Mate for the 2024 Election

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. According to an interview from October 21, it now seems possible that Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene could be one of the most likely candidates to run alongside Donald Trump if he chooses to run in the 2024 Presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
GEORGIA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race

Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
IOWA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Sarah Palin’s Personal Grudge May Hand Alaska’s House Seat to Dems

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Sarah Palin may have been away from politics for over a decade, but one thing hasn’t changed: When she’s handed a microphone, anything can happen. But what happened during one of Palin’s most high-profile appearances of her campaign for Congress was emblematic of the somewhat surreal, extremely personal race she’s run. It’s been so bizarre that she just might pave the way for a Democrat—who happens to be a good friend—to win in November over herself and another Republican, whom she happens to strongly dislike.
ALASKA STATE
MSNBC

Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
IDAHO STATE
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Is Kari Lake Building a Huge Lead?

Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Twelve days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy