Hall monitor at Lincoln HS in Warren accused of having sex with 14-year-old student, sharing explicit material

WARREN (WWJ) – A 22-year-old man who worked as a hall monitor at Warren’s Lincoln High School is facing a number of charges after allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Jaren Johnson has been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of accosting a minor, two counts of distributing sexually explicit material and one count of using a computer to send explicit material, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.

If convicted of the first-degree CSC charge, Johnson could spend life in prison.

Johnson, a Lincoln alum, worked as a hall monitor at the school – near 9 Mile and Van Dyke – and met multiple victims at the school, according to the prosecutor’s office. He allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl on school property.

Prosecutor Pete Lucido tells WWJ investigators believe there are multiple victims, and are not sure whether the criminal conduct goes beyond the school.

Lucido said school officials heard discussions about the alleged misconduct and immediately called police to investigate.

“It’s unfortunate that we even have to deal with people that we entrust our children with,” Lucido told WWJ. “Mr. Johnson… was a person that was supposed to protect and to oversee our children.”

Johnson’s bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety. If posted, he would be ordered to wear a GPS tether and have no contact with the victims or anyone under the age of 18.