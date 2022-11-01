Federal judge slaps down Jacksonville's request to halt order to redraw City Council map

Jacksonville remains under a fast-track timeline to draw a new map for the spring 2023 City Council elections after federal Judge Marcia Morales Howard denied the city's request to put a hold on her order that tossed a redistricting map the city approved earlier this year.

Howard's order found the city used unconstitutional racial gerrymandering in how it drew the boundaries of seven City Council districts located north and west of the St. Johns River.

In a decision handed down Tuesday, Howard said that while the city argues changing the boundaries of council districts at this stage in a compressed timeframe threatens to undercut voter confidence, she said that would "pale in comparison" to the harm of holding an election based on gerrymandered districts that likely are unconstitutional.

"Indeed, the court is convinced that allowing the election to proceed with districts that the court has found are substantially likely to be unconstitutional, a finding defendants do not challenge in the instant Motion for Stay, poses a significant threat to voter confidence in the legitimacy of the election," she wrote.

Jacksonville City Council has until November 8 to submit new map

While the city's motion sought a stay partly on grounds that it needs more time to draw the new map, Howard wrote that since her order for a new map came down on Oct. 12, City Council members have said they will be able to comply with her deadline of Nov. 8 for the city to submit a map to her.

She noted that the first meeting of the redistricting committee on Oct. 20 will be followed this week by three more meetings from noon to 1:30 p.m. each day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

"Given that the committee charged with creating a new map is confident it can accomplish the task in just four meetings of only five and a half hours total, the court is unable to place much weight on defense counsel's assertion that the City Council does not have enough time to redraw the map," she wrote.

She also wrote that after reviewing the city's motion for a stay, she "begins with the rather remarkable observation that the defendants have failed to present any argument that they are likely to succeed on the merits of their appeal."

What's next?

The city's next legal option will be appealing Howard's order by going to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta. While those legal wheels spin, a redistricting committee of City Council is meeting this week to hammer out a new map for the full City Council to vote on during a special meeting on Friday.

After the city gives Howard its preferred map, the Jacksonville branch of the NAACP and other civil rights organizations that sued the city will have a chance to submit their own version of a map to Howard.

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan has said his office needs a map in place by Dec. 16 in order to remain on schedule for the March election for city offices including City Council.

Dozens of candidates who have lined up to run for City Council in the spring election are waiting to see what those lines are.

The NAACP, the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, the ACLU of Florida Northeast Chapter, Florida Rising Together and 10 Jacksonville residents sued the city over how it drew lines for the once-a-decade redistricting.

The civil rights organizations contended the city used "racial gerrymandering" to pack Black residents into four districts containing parts of Northwest Jacksonville in order to weaken the clout of Black voters in three neighboring districts.

Howard heard oral arguments on Sept. 16 and handed down a 139-page ruling on Oct. 12. Her order said the civil rights organization cleared the high hurdle for obtaining an injunction by making a "clear showing" that the injunction they sought is "definitely demanded."

If the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals overturns the injunction granted by Howard, the lines approved by City Council earlier this year would be in place for the spring elections and the federal case would proceed to trial.

