ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Federal judge slaps down Jacksonville's request to halt order to redraw City Council map

By David Bauerlein, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ecQvt_0iuvRqTb00

Jacksonville remains under a fast-track timeline to draw a new map for the spring 2023 City Council elections after federal Judge Marcia Morales Howard denied the city's request to put a hold on her order that tossed a redistricting map the city approved earlier this year.

Howard's order found the city used unconstitutional racial gerrymandering in how it drew the boundaries of seven City Council districts located north and west of the St. Johns River.

Next step: Jacksonville redistricting committee moves forward with 2 maps, removes race as a factor

Previous coverage: Federal judge orders Jacksonville to redraw City Council district lines for 2023 election

City Council reaction: Jacksonville redistricting committee begins process, will review potential maps Nov. 1

In a decision handed down Tuesday, Howard said that while the city argues changing the boundaries of council districts at this stage in a compressed timeframe threatens to undercut voter confidence, she said that would "pale in comparison" to the harm of holding an election based on gerrymandered districts that likely are unconstitutional.

"Indeed, the court is convinced that allowing the election to proceed with districts that the court has found are substantially likely to be unconstitutional, a finding defendants do not challenge in the instant Motion for Stay, poses a significant threat to voter confidence in the legitimacy of the election," she wrote.

Jacksonville City Council has until November 8 to submit new map

While the city's motion sought a stay partly on grounds that it needs more time to draw the new map, Howard wrote that since her order for a new map came down on Oct. 12, City Council members have said they will be able to comply with her deadline of Nov. 8 for the city to submit a map to her.

She noted that the first meeting of the redistricting committee on Oct. 20 will be followed this week by three more meetings from noon to 1:30 p.m. each day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

"Given that the committee charged with creating a new map is confident it can accomplish the task in just four meetings of only five and a half hours total, the court is unable to place much weight on defense counsel's assertion that the City Council does not have enough time to redraw the map," she wrote.

She also wrote that after reviewing the city's motion for a stay, she "begins with the rather remarkable observation that the defendants have failed to present any argument that they are likely to succeed on the merits of their appeal."

What's next?

The city's next legal option will be appealing Howard's order by going to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta. While those legal wheels spin, a redistricting committee of City Council is meeting this week to hammer out a new map for the full City Council to vote on during a special meeting on Friday.

After the city gives Howard its preferred map, the Jacksonville branch of the NAACP and other civil rights organizations that sued the city will have a chance to submit their own version of a map to Howard.

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan has said his office needs a map in place by Dec. 16 in order to remain on schedule for the March election for city offices including City Council.

Dozens of candidates who have lined up to run for City Council in the spring election are waiting to see what those lines are.

The NAACP, the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, the ACLU of Florida Northeast Chapter, Florida Rising Together and 10 Jacksonville residents sued the city over how it drew lines for the once-a-decade redistricting.

The civil rights organizations contended the city used "racial gerrymandering" to pack Black residents into four districts containing parts of Northwest Jacksonville in order to weaken the clout of Black voters in three neighboring districts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AqIS_0iuvRqTb00

Howard heard oral arguments on Sept. 16 and handed down a 139-page ruling on Oct. 12. Her order said the civil rights organization cleared the high hurdle for obtaining an injunction by making a "clear showing" that the injunction they sought is "definitely demanded."

If the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals overturns the injunction granted by Howard, the lines approved by City Council earlier this year would be in place for the spring elections and the federal case would proceed to trial.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Federal judge slaps down Jacksonville's request to halt order to redraw City Council map

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Judge rules against DeSantis on migrant records

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — A Leon County circuit judge Tuesday ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration did not comply with the state’s public-records law after an open-government group sought records about a controversial decision to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Judge J. Lee Marsh gave the administration […]
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: If we Re-elect DeSantis, Florida Will Have an Absent Governor.

DeSantis(via Sports Illustrated) It is no secret Ron DeSantis has his eyes on the White House, and why shouldn’t he? I assume it’s the ultimate goal for a National Politician of his stature. It seems everything he does is with the intention of garnering media attention and attracting Trump’s disenfranchised supporters. Remember the time he turned around in a public news conference and screamed at a child for wearing a mask at the height of Covid? Trump’s supporters loved every minute of that theater.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered by judge to turn over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records

A Leon County circuit judge Tuesday ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration did not comply with the state’s public-records law after an open-government group sought records about a controversial decision to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Judge J. Lee Marsh gave the administration 20 days to provide records sought by the Florida Center for Government Accountability. Marsh pointed, at least in part, to requested phone or text logs that could provide information about communications by DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier about the flights.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

In voting out Florida Supreme Court justices, be careful what you wish for | Letters

4 Florida justices have lost our confidence | A Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel editorial, Oct. 17. We should all be aware of what was written in this “another voice” editorial on retaining Florida Supreme Court justices. Unfortunately, if Gov. Ron DeSantis is re-elected, he will be the one appointing the new justices. I think it makes more sense to retain all justices except those appointed by DeSantis. I think it is prudent to bet on the two who were appointed by Charlie Crist when he was governor rather than giving DeSantis more picks that may be worse. The guest editorial says removing the four justices will send a message to the governor. I doubt that.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Guv Is Last Person Who Should Be Ranting About Crime

On the same night Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared himself a “law-and-order governor” from a “law-and-order state,” multiple gunmen shot nine people at a post-football gathering eight minutes from his office.“This amazing amount of gunfire,” is how Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell described the Saturday night chaos in the state’s capital city.Just hours earlier, at a rally on Long Island for GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, DeSantis suggested things were just fine back home.“The number one thing I hear, where people get so fed up, is they are sick and tired of the crime that you see, particularly in New...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis used taxpayer money to fly migrants to Florida, then fly them out

Documents released this week by the aviation company that helped manage Florida’s $12 million migrant relocation program shed new light on behind-the-scenes dealings as the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, working with the politically connected vendor, wriggled around a requirement that Florida use the money to export Florida migrants — not those living in some other state.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Construction approved for $26 million Park 295 warehouse

With a tenant already signed, Park 295 Building D now is under construction. The city issued a permit Nov. 2 for James R. Vannoy & Sons Construction of Jefferson, North Carolina, to build the 435,943-square-foot shell building in Park 295 Industrial Park at a project cost of $26 million. California-based...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy