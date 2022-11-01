ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift announces ‘Eras’ 27-date US 2023 stadium tour

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Taylor Swift announced her upcoming 2023 “Eras” U.S. tour dates on Tuesday over a week since she released her latest album, “Midnights.”

According to The Associated Press, Swift will be kicking off her 27-date tour on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona. She will be ending her tour in Los Angeles with two nights on Aug. 4 and 5 at SoFi Stadium.

Since Swift’s last tour, her “Reputation” stadium tour in 2018, according to People Magazine. She has released four albums including “Midnights.” The other three are “Lover,” “Folklore,” and “Evermore”. Originally, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift did have a tour planned for “Lover,” but those were canceled like many other concerts around the world.

Fans will get a special code once they register to have first access to buying tickets on Nov. 15, according to the AP. The general public gains ticket sale access starting on Nov. 18.

The news of Swift’s tour comes the day after she became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs off her “Midnights” album, according to the AP.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)” Swift said on Instagram. “I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming.”

Some artists that will be joining her tour will include Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM, Gayle, OWENN, Gracie Abrams and many others, according to Swift’s Instagram post.

