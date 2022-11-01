NN: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ NN Inc. (NNBR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The industrial parts maker posted revenue of $127.3 million in the period.

