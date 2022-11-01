Amcor: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) _ Amcor plc (AMCR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $232 million.

The Warmley Bristol, Britain-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.71 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.58 billion.

Amcor expects full-year earnings in the range of 77 cents to 81 cents per share.

Amcor shares have fallen 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.59, a drop of roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMCR