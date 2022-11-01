Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WTVQ
UK student arrested after assaulting, hurling racial slurs at another student
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky student has been arrested after physically and verbally assaulting another student. Sophia Rosing was arrested early Sunday morning by University of Kentucky police at a residence hall on UK’s campus. Rosing is charged with assault, assault of a police officer,...
kentuckytoday.com
Fake trooper scams reported in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky State Police Post in Richmond says they have been getting calls from concerned residents in their 11-county service area about a scam in which they are being contacted by fake troopers. The KSP says a caller will tell people that they are a...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating shooting on Hollow Creek Dr.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police tell us officers were called Friday afternoon to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Drive for a report of a shooting. Right now, police don’t know what led up to the shooting or how it unfolded. A...
fox56news.com
17-year-old Frankfort juvenile reported missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 17-year-old juvenile from Frankfort has been reported missing. Jerry Lancaster is an autistic male last seen around West 4th Street. According to the Frankfort Police Department, he is known to be a frequent guest at the Access Men’s Shelter. He was last...
WTVQ
1 injured in shooting on Hollow Creek Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon on Hollow Creek Road. According to Lexington police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Road for a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment building. The victim was able to take himself to a nearby hospital before police arrived. He’s reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.
fox56news.com
Danville Police investigating vandalism to multiple buildings
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating some damaged properties in downtown Danville. Police said the man shown in the surveillance footage on their Facebook page is believed to be responsible for spraying graffiti on a bank and another building on Saturday. Local business owners said the vandalism...
fox56news.com
2 Lexington hotels robbed, investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington police are seeking assistance from the public to identify a person of interest in a pair of hotel robberies. At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers gathered at the Ramada Inn on North Broadway to investigate a reported robbery. According to the police, an employee was held at gunpoint and handed a note demanding money by an unidentified man.
WTVQ
Lexington Police talks crisis intervention training
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police says every agency in the commonwealth is different and the training they go through also varies. They also say crisis intervention situations happen more often than we imagine or hear about. “I’m with the Lexington Police Department, so I can’t speak to the...
k105.com
KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting
A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
wdrb.com
Brooks Houck briefly arrested over $353 fine in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect ever named in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was briefly arrested Thursday morning over an unpaid fine. Houck was in the Nelson County Detention Center long enough to have his mugshot taken Thursday morning, before he bonded out. According...
Advocate
Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering
Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
fox56news.com
42-year-old Lexington man dies in motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 42-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Joseph Joshua Metoyer of Lexington suffered blunt force injuries from an accident on Gainesway Drive at Castleton Hill. Metoyer was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The Lexington...
fox56news.com
School bus involved in Lexington wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A wreck involving a school bus has been reported Friday in Lexington. Around 4 p.m., a school bus and a car were involved in a wreck at Alexandria Drive and Cambridge Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56 News, they responded to the 200 block...
WKYT 27
Motorcyclist identified in early morning fatal crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead after sustaining serious injuries. Police say that the crash happened around 2:30 on Saturday morning at Gainesway Drive and Castleton Hill. They say that a driver on a motorcycle lost control and crashed. According to Lexington Police, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol during the accident.
wmky.org
Rowan Man Charged for Forest Fire
A Rowan County man has received a citation for starting a 150-acre forest fire at Sugarloaf Mountain. 60-year-old George Hillyer was charged with setting fire to his own land without taking precautions Saturday evening. The charge is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence of not more than twelve months or a fine of not more than $500, or a combination of both.
fox56news.com
Anderson County officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is dead Friday after an officer-involved shooting in Anderson County. Kentucky State Police said a man was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries from a shooting. Police said the event happened around 2 p.m. Police told FOX 56...
WKYT 27
Suspect in custody after shots fired incident near Tates Creek campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after shots were fired Friday morning on Lexington’s Tates Creek schools campus. According to jail records, 18-year-old Faezon Odom is charged with multiple counts of Wanton Endangerment. According to school officials, around 9 a.m., when Tates Creek Middle School students...
athleticbusiness.com
HS Principal Placed on Leave Following Suicide Death of AD
Marlon Ball, the principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington, Ky., was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, according to a district statement mourning the death of Dunbar athletic director Jason Howel. Howell's death Tuesday is being investigated as a suicide, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told the Lexington...
BREAKING NEWS: Brooks Houck Arrested On Warrant Issued For His Arrest
November 3rd, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Staff Reporters. Brooks Houck the main suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers was arrested this morning by Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineroa and Deputies of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department. All we know now the arrest was made based on an issued warrant with no further details available at this time.
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
