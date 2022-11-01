ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Record breaking early voting turnout and those doing their part to make sure Georgians vote

By Hollie Lewis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4j6x_0iuvRAqR00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia voters have advanced and hit a record-breaking turnout on day fifteen of Early Voting.

As of Tuesday morning, 1,638,286 voters cast their ballot during Early Voting, with 130,413 showing up on Monday, Oct. 31.

“At least two million Georgians will cast their ballots early,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a written statement. “It’s the work of our Elections Division and the county election directors that have gotten us here. Voting in Georgia is safe, secure, and accessible – and Georgians know that.”

Whether voting for a Republican, Democrat, Independent, or Libertarian candidate, there are organizations in Chatham County that have made voting accessible, provide voting resources and a hotline, to answer questions or address concerns on voting.

Souls to the Polls traditionally organize rallies to get their congregants to vote. Rev. Gregory Lewis, Founder and President of Souls to the Polls and Pastors United said they not only provide transportation so that congregants can get out and vote early, but they also help to answer any questions regarding the voting process. Lewis said the most important thing to do is vote.

“Whether there is an organization to help you get out and vote or not, you absolutely should vote, no matter what.” said Lewis.

Reverend Dr. Bernard Clarke, pastor of St. Phillip Monumental AME Church offers Souls to the Poles services to his congregation and provides water and snacks to those who utilize the service.

“We want individuals to be hydrated as well as nourished enough to be in line, if there be such a line.”

The Chatham County Republican Party provides information on their website regarding voter registration status, how to find your precinct and/or district, and give key Election and voter registration dates. Their website also offers resources on voting, precinct chairs and elected officials.

In addition, they provide information on their Facebook page such as sample ballots, reminding their followers to vote on both sides of the ballot. They also post reminders about voting.

“Have you voted yet? How about your wife, or your extended family? Your neighbors? Friends? The best advertisement is you talking with friends, neighbors, and family…” said the Chatham County Republican Party in a Facebook post.

The Democratic Party of Georgia is a phone call away for those who have questions about voting. Randy Faigin, Deputy Voter Protection Director at the Democratic Party of Georgia encourages those who have questions about voting to call their Voter Protection Hotline at 1-888-730-5816.

The Voter Protection Hotline serves as a resource for all Georgians, regardless of county, city, or political affiliation. Their hotline volunteers can also assist those in which English is their second language. Callers can also report incidents such as long waiting lines, lack of ADA compliance or denial of provisional ballots. So far, tens of thousands of callers have been assisted with their voting questions and concerns.

Early voting runs until Friday, November 5 and takes place at the following locations:

  • Voter Registration located at 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E
  • Savannah Civic Center located at 301 W Oglethorpe Ave
  • Islands Library located at 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd
  • Chatham County Mosquito Company located at 65 Billy B. Hair Dr
  • Southwest Chatham Library located at 14097 Abercorn St

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8.

Comments / 2

Related
Atlanta Magazine

Why do Georgia’s voting stickers now say, “I secured my vote”?

In 2020, the stickers handed out at polling places across Georgia began showing signs of anxiety—relatable, for sure. Previously a cheery illustration of a peach beneath the phrase “I’m a Georgia voter,” the item acquired another sentence, in shoutier lettering: I SECURED MY VOTE! The update was introduced by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger following a period of heightened attention to how Americans vote. The post Why do Georgia’s voting stickers now say, “I secured my vote”? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

SC reports record numbers for early voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina’s election leaders say they have seen record numbers when it comes to early voting for the Nov. 8 midterms. “The record for most voters voting early in one day was broken again with almost 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers yesterday,” said officials with the South Carolina Election […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

Kemp again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-December

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through Dec. 11, as its total cost in foregone state tax revenue nears an estimated $1 billion. Kemp on Friday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a sixth time. Kemp, a Republican, is seeking another term against […]
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Economy top of mind for Georgia voters, but notable racial and ideological splits | 11Alive poll

ATLANTA — It will come as no surprise in this election season, but Georgians are focused on pocketbook issues as they head to the polls. In a new 11Alive poll, respondents consider inflation and the general state of the economy their No. 1 issue by far - with more than half of respondents (54%) citing one of those two as their top concern as they prepare to vote.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Groups say they’ll sue Georgia over ‘divisive concepts’ ban

ATLANTA (AP) — Education and civil rights groups said Friday that they will sue to overturn Georgia’s law banning the teaching of certain racial concepts, claiming it violates First Amendment rights to free expression and 14th Amendment rights to equal protection. The Southern Poverty Law Center, the National Education Association and the Georgia Association of […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Infrastructure maximizes Georgia early voting turnout

ATLANTA — Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the 2 million vote mark during early voting, state officials said. As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday. Georgia has had record turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018. As of day 16 in 2018, only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

Brian Kemp Is a Different Kind of Threat to Democracy

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On a bright, crisp Saturday morning in late October, Stacey Abrams’ purple campaign bus arrived in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The city of 6,700 outside of Atlanta is best known for its nearby state park, where the Ku Klux Klan was reborn in 1915 and a 1,700-foot-high relief sculpture of the Confederate leaders Robert E. Lee, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and Jefferson Davis is carved in granite.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy