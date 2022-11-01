ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) _ The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $200,000.

On a per-share basis, the Worcester, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 99 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.41 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THG

