Tristan Pritchard
3d ago
there is also scientific prove that alcohol destroys your liver and your not worried about making that illegal, alcohol affects many children everyday from drunk parents and you aren't wanting that to be illegal, all those arguments are invalid and pointless
Recreational marijuana on the ballot in these states this November
The ever-growing list of states where people can legally buy recreational marijuana could get a little longer this fall.
EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?
Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
Marijuana Will Be Legal in Half the U.S. If These Ballot Measures Pass in the 2022 Midterms
Marijuana could become legal in nearly half of the U.S. following the 2022 Midterm Elections—if voters in five states pass the ballot measures before them on Nov. 8. In Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota voters are being asked whether they support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults. The measure looks likely to pass in three states—Arkansas, Maryland, and Missouri, according to polls. However, the outcome is less certain in the Dakotas.
Clark County judge rules Marijuana cannot be listed as Schedule 1 drug
A Clark County District Court judge has ruled that marijuana, cannabis, and cannabis derivatives must be removed from the controlled substances list by the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy.
Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, […] The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
DEA: New deadly synthetic opioid found in Virginia
t of every ten pills the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized in 2021 contained a deadly amount of fentanyl. Agents say there's a new drug that's potentially more potent than fentanyl.
Election Day: These 5 States Are Voting Whether to Legalize Weed
Election Day is right around the corner and referenda on marijuana legalization are on the ballot in several states. Legal weed has come back into focus after President Joe Biden pardoned all federal marijuana possession convictions in October. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due...
Biden pardons those with federal marijuana convictions; potential first step in path towards legalization
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-The Biden administration announced pardons for thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. Biden’s move also covers those convicted in Washington D.C. The pardons don’t cover those who possessed marijuana with intent to distribute it or those who produce it. “Criminal records...
Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Will Soon Open Alongside Florida Circle K Stores
In 2016, as Floridians picked Donald Trump for president by just over a percentage point, more than 70 percent simultaneously voted to expand medical marijuana access in the state. Previously, only patients with "cancer or a physical medical condition that chronically produces seizures or severe and persistent muscle spasms" qualified...
Opinion: Legal Cannabis is on the Horizon
President Biden is taking a stand against the failed War on Drugs. We’ve all made mistakes in life. Some more than others. But imagine having the opportunity to right the wrongs of the past. That’s the gift President Biden gave thousands of people on October 5th when he pardoned Americans convicted of possessing marijuana under federal law. This will clear everyone convicted of simple possession on the federal level since 1970 when it became a crime.
These States Have Marijuana Or Psychedelics Legalization Bills On The Ballot For November Elections
Five states are preparing to vote this November for cannabis legalization - Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri North Dakota and South Dakota- while Colorado could end up legalizing psychedelics. Should the five marijuana initiatives pass next month, more than half the US population will have legal access to cannabis, noted NORML's political...
Marijuana remains in legal gray area 16 months after Virginia legalization
(The Center Square) – Marijuana remains in a legal gray area in Virginia 16 months after the state legalized the possession and use of marijuana for recreational purposes. The state has not established a legal means of acquiring the product for non-medicinal uses. On July 1, 2021, possession and...
Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
Judge grants continuance in case against Army physician, Maryland doctor indicted of providing Russia with medical information
A federal judge has granted a continuance in the case against an Army physician and her anesthesiologist wife who have been indicted for conspiring to give Russia medical information to help its invasion of Ukraine. Maj. Jamie Lee Henry, a doctor at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and her wife...
Flying With Marijuana – Is It Legal In New York State?
This month has seen a huge shift in the United States’ cannabis policy. With President Biden issuing mass pardons for federal marijuana possession charges and asking the US Attorney General to reconsider whether the drug belongs in the same criminalized category as heroin, some say this signals major changes to come.
Carney vetoes medical marijuana gun bill
Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday vetoed a bill that would have allowed medical marijuana patients to possess firearms without fear of prosecution by the state. It’s illegal under federal law for medical marijuana patients to purchase or own firearms. That wouldn’t have changed under House Bill 276, but patients who are not otherwise prohibited from possessing firearms would have ... Read More
