When and how to watch Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse
A total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon red for some observers on Tuesday 8 November, the last chance to catch such an eclipse until 2025.A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes behind the Earth with respect to the Sun, passing through our planet’s shadow. A lunar eclipse is considered a total eclipse when the Moon passes through the deepest part of Earth’s shadow, the umbra, dimming the Moon’s light and shading it red as the only light reaching the lunar surface is filtered through Earth’s atmosphere.The 8 November lunar eclipse will appear total for observers in Asia,...
WLTX.com
Blood moon will emerge on Election Day in last total lunar eclipse for 3 years
NEW YORK — Before polls open in the midterms on Tuesday, the normally bright and glowing moon will appear an eerie red as the last total lunar eclipse for the next three years takes place. NASA said the total lunar eclipse — when the sun, Earth and moon align...
