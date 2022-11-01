Rayonier Advanced Materials: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) on Tuesday reported net income of $30 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 28 cents per share.

The maker of cellulose products posted revenue of $466 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYAM