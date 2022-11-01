Read full article on original website
Related
cgtlive.com
REGENXBIO’s Gene Therapy Improves Diabetic Retinopathy Disease Severity
The RGX-314 gene therapy (REGENXBIO) improved disease severity in patients with diabetic retinopathy (DR), according to new data from the phase 1/2 ALTITUDE study (NCT04567550).1. Data from the study were presented by Lejla Vajzovic, MD, FASRS, assistant professor of ophthalmology, adult and pediatric vitreoretinal surgery and diseases, Duke University Eye...
Don’t inhale nasal tanning spray, doctors warn
The trend: Nasal Tanning Spray, also known as “the Barbie drug.”
cgtlive.com
Paul Melmeyer on Addressing Gene Therapy Regulatory Bottlenecks
The vice president of Public Policy & Advocacy of the Muscular Dystrophy Association discussed the organization’s work with regulatory members to advance gene therapies towards review and approval. “Over the course of the last several years, we've been working on trying to strengthen the FDA’s capacity, expertise, and ability...
cgtlive.com
Paul Melmeyer on Regulatory Advocacy for Patients With Neuromuscular Diseases
The vice president of Public Policy & Advocacy of the Muscular Dystrophy Association discussed the organization’s goals and strategies in educating regulatory decision-makers. “Individuals in our community understand the urgency of acting as quickly and as soon as possible with whatever might be effective. And it's that urgency that...
cgtlive.com
RDEB Cell Therapy Improves Wound Healing and Reduces Pain
Abeona has announced topline results from its phase 3 VIITAL study of EB-101. The autologous cell therapy EB-101 (Abeona Therapeutics) significantly improved wound healing and reduced pain in people with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), according to updated data from the phase 3 VIITAL study (NCT04227106). The study met both...
cgtlive.com
MB-106, A CD20-CAR T, Yields 100% ORR in Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia
Data from the first 2 patients were presented at the IWWM 2022 meeting. MB-106, Mustang Bio’s chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, has yielded a 100% overall response rate in 2 patients with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) treated so far in an ongoing phase 1/2 trial (NCT03277729).1. These data were...
cgtlive.com
Encapsulated Cell Therapy Slows Rate of Progression of Macular Telangiectasia Type 2
Neurotech has announced updated data from protocol A and B phase 3 studies. NT-501, Neurotech Pharmaceuticals’ encapsulated cell therapy implant, has demonstrated a clinically meaningful change in the rate of progression in macular telangiectasia type 2, according to updated data from 2 phase 3 studies (protocol A, NCT03316300; protocol B, NCT03319849).
Comments / 0