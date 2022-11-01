ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Diner En Blanc a huge success!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Le Diner En Blanc. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As they say in the movies "that's a wrap" - this morning we're wrapping our coverage of Le Diner en Blanc Charlotte 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

“Thelma” From “Good times” Has Message For Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– United Healthcare is hosting a special event. It’s called “Mix, Mingle & Master”. The event will help share important healthcare information. The health and wellness education program will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bern Nadette Stanis who played “Thelma” on the iconic show, “Good Times” will attend and share her story of caring for her ill mother. There will also be live music and socializing. People who attend can also be a part of a Medicare workshop.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

10 Of The Worst-Rated Restaurants In Charlotte

It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Charlotte's Midnight Diner rolled to new location

Charlotte's popular Midnight Diner is no longer on East Morehead Street, where it has served customers for the past 12 years. The 89-foot, stainless steel boxcar was lifted onto a platform with wheels and driven by truck to its new location about a mile away on East Trade Street near the Spectrum Center.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Places to Get Nachos in Charlotte for National Nachos Day

Did you know there is such a thing as National Nacho Day? I know, there is pretty much a holiday for just about any and everything. How great is that when it comes to food? National Nachos Day happens every year on November 6 and what better way to celebrate than eating some nachos? This year will be my first National Nachos Day in Charlotte so why not spend the day experiencing some cool, new places with nachos?
CHARLOTTE, NC
southparkmagazine.com

Warm and cozy restaurants in Charlotte

Take the chill off this winter by making a reservation at one of these comfy, cozy restaurants around Charlotte. The ambience is warm and inviting — and in some cases, there’s an open fire to help set the mood. 300 East, Dilworth. Family-owned and operated for 35 years,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Where to Get a FREE Sandwich in Charlotte for National Sandwich Day

Interested in eating for free? I mean come on, who doesn’t like eating free nowadays? Luckily for you, National Sandwich Day is serving up some great deals for a nice treat between two slices of bread. Thursday, November 3, is National Sandwich Day. The day to celebrate a great snack or hefty meal depending on what is inside.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Life Lessons: Chef Ron Ahlert of the Community Culinary School

Chef Ron Ahlert began to volunteer as an instructor for the Community Culinary School of Charlotte not long after the nonprofit’s founding in 1997 and just a few years after he and his wife, attorney Molly McGill, had moved down from New York City. Ahlert had worked in some of Manhattan’s well-known restaurants, including Mortimer’s and Joe Allen, and gotten healthy after years of eating poorly and drinking too much. Ahlert thought his experience fit the school’s mission.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Nashville

Would you like to experience the famous charm of the Southern United States? Sample the distinctive cuisine of this region maybe? Then this road trip from Charlotte, NC to Nashville ticks all the right boxes. It features both quaint and historic towns alongside larger cities, like Atlanta and Knoxville, where you'll be able to experience the whole breadth of culture and entertainment the area is known for.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home

Bethany's Butterflies Foundation provides families with the resources needed to improve the lives of children with severe complex neurological challenges. The winner reported he liked the home, and said it's beautiful. Forever Family: Casey is adventurous and loves the beach. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT. "If I...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina

Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
CONCORD, NC
Greater Milwaukee Today

4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit

The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
CHARLESTON, SC

