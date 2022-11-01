Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival makes stop in Charlotte this weekend
CHARLOTTE — Get your fill of tasty adult beverages and barbecue at the inaugural Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival at Ballantyne’s Backyard from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to the food and drinks, there will be live music, arts and crafts vendors, seminars with wine and spirits aficionados and fire pits set up throughout the grounds.
WCNC
Le Diner En Blanc a huge success!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Le Diner En Blanc. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As they say in the movies "that's a wrap" - this morning we're wrapping our coverage of Le Diner en Blanc Charlotte 2022.
wccbcharlotte.com
“Thelma” From “Good times” Has Message For Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– United Healthcare is hosting a special event. It’s called “Mix, Mingle & Master”. The event will help share important healthcare information. The health and wellness education program will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bern Nadette Stanis who played “Thelma” on the iconic show, “Good Times” will attend and share her story of caring for her ill mother. There will also be live music and socializing. People who attend can also be a part of a Medicare workshop.
kiss951.com
10 Of The Worst-Rated Restaurants In Charlotte
It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
Charlotte's Midnight Diner rolled to new location
Charlotte's popular Midnight Diner is no longer on East Morehead Street, where it has served customers for the past 12 years. The 89-foot, stainless steel boxcar was lifted onto a platform with wheels and driven by truck to its new location about a mile away on East Trade Street near the Spectrum Center.
kiss951.com
Places to Get Nachos in Charlotte for National Nachos Day
Did you know there is such a thing as National Nacho Day? I know, there is pretty much a holiday for just about any and everything. How great is that when it comes to food? National Nachos Day happens every year on November 6 and what better way to celebrate than eating some nachos? This year will be my first National Nachos Day in Charlotte so why not spend the day experiencing some cool, new places with nachos?
southparkmagazine.com
Warm and cozy restaurants in Charlotte
Take the chill off this winter by making a reservation at one of these comfy, cozy restaurants around Charlotte. The ambience is warm and inviting — and in some cases, there’s an open fire to help set the mood. 300 East, Dilworth. Family-owned and operated for 35 years,...
WCNC
Woman who called 911 over pink BBQ tells her side of the story
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News on Friday spoke to the woman who ripped into a local barbecue restaurant for serving her pink meat. Annie Cooke said she has had BBQ at other restaurants, and it was never pink. The issue started, she said, when she returned to Clyde Cooper's...
Caribbean restaurant, grocery store in east Charlotte to close after 2 decades
CHARLOTTE — A Caribbean restaurant and grocery store in east Charlotte is closing its doors. Island Grocery and Grill has been open for two decades. Caroline Cook owns the business, which is on Albemarle Road, and said she couldn’t reach a new lease agreement with her landlord. She...
WBTV
‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether Charlotte is your new or long-time home, you know what Midnight Diner is. The Charlotte staple officially has a new location in Uptown and to say it caught people’s attention is an understatement. Excitement is growing for people passing by the corner of Caldwell...
kiss951.com
Where to Get a FREE Sandwich in Charlotte for National Sandwich Day
Interested in eating for free? I mean come on, who doesn’t like eating free nowadays? Luckily for you, National Sandwich Day is serving up some great deals for a nice treat between two slices of bread. Thursday, November 3, is National Sandwich Day. The day to celebrate a great snack or hefty meal depending on what is inside.
Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
charlottemagazine.com
Life Lessons: Chef Ron Ahlert of the Community Culinary School
Chef Ron Ahlert began to volunteer as an instructor for the Community Culinary School of Charlotte not long after the nonprofit’s founding in 1997 and just a few years after he and his wife, attorney Molly McGill, had moved down from New York City. Ahlert had worked in some of Manhattan’s well-known restaurants, including Mortimer’s and Joe Allen, and gotten healthy after years of eating poorly and drinking too much. Ahlert thought his experience fit the school’s mission.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Nashville
Would you like to experience the famous charm of the Southern United States? Sample the distinctive cuisine of this region maybe? Then this road trip from Charlotte, NC to Nashville ticks all the right boxes. It features both quaint and historic towns alongside larger cities, like Atlanta and Knoxville, where you'll be able to experience the whole breadth of culture and entertainment the area is known for.
Raleigh News & Observer
Caribbean ‘home away from home’ grocery and grill in Charlotte closing after 20 years
After 20 years in East Charlotte, a Caribbean restaurant and grocery store is closing, but searching for a new home. Island Grocery and Grill at 5861 Albemarle Road announced the closing on Facebook. “With sadness to leave you at this moment, but with joy to know we have pleased so...
bpr.org
A historic Black school is set to be preserved and relocated to east Charlotte
The Charlotte Museum of History has exceeded the fundraising goal to preserve and relocate the Siloam School — one of the city’s most historic buildings. It’s still standing in northwest Charlotte and was once used to educate African Americans during segregation. The Siloam School was built in...
WBTV
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
Bethany's Butterflies Foundation provides families with the resources needed to improve the lives of children with severe complex neurological challenges. The winner reported he liked the home, and said it's beautiful. Forever Family: Casey is adventurous and loves the beach. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT. "If I...
kiss951.com
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
Greater Milwaukee Today
4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit
The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
How a solution to homelessness in Charlotte is similar to an idea from Houston
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — November is Homelessness Awareness Month, and the numbers across the Charlotte metro area show there are more people facing life without a roof over their heads for the first time. According to the latest data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing & Homelessness Dashboard, there are 3,128 people...
