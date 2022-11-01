ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

wchsnetwork.com

Putnam County residents deciding on public safety levy

WINFIELD. W.Va. — Voters in Putnam County will decide on the county’s first-ever public safety levy in Tuesday’s election. The levy would replace the county’s longtime fire service fee, which is based on the square footage of a property and hasn’t been increased in a decade.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?

Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio superintendent praises staff, authorities on quick response in lockdown, no threat found

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Gallia County, Ohio, say they found no viable threat after an alleged suspicious statement put a high school on lockdown. According to Gallia County Local Schools Superintendent Phillip Kuhn and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, administrators at River Valley High School were alerted around 1:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Foster resigns Putnam County Commission seat

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Commissioner Ron Foster has resigned effective Tuesday. Foster, who was elected to a six-year term in 2016, said he decided to resign after a discussion last Friday with the Secretary of State’s Office concerning his recent move to Tennessee. Longtime Putnam County Prosecutor...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia

(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wfxrtv.com

Controversy brews over West Virginia Senate campaign ad

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A huge legal controversy has erupted over a political campaign ad in West Virginia. This comes just four days before Election Day. But, you have to wonder if this complaint is too late in the process. After all, thousands of people have already voted early in-person or by absentee ballot.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Swartzmiller vs. Wakim go head-to-head in West Virginia Senate race

NORTHERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7NEWS is your local election headquarters. The Northern Panhandle has a big decision to make regarding who it thinks will grab Charleston’s attention. On the ballot for District 1: Democrat, Randy Swartzmiller off in the West Virginia House of Delegates for 16 years,...
CHARLESTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

High school student killed on I64E identified

UPDATE (10:38 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): The student killed on I-64 on Thursday has been identified. The Milton Police Department said that 17-year-old Caige Rider, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 Eastbound. UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Friday,...
MILTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg stabbing subject of Wood County probe

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that happened early Tuesday evening. Deputies were called to 119 Joy St. in Parkersburg in reference to a landlord-tenant dispute, said Chief Deputy Mike Deem. The landlord was attempting to serve an eviction notice when a physical altercation ensued and the landlord suffered a “non-life-threatening” stab wound, he said.
PARKERSBURG, WV

