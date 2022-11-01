Read full article on original website
Related
wchsnetwork.com
Putnam County residents deciding on public safety levy
WINFIELD. W.Va. — Voters in Putnam County will decide on the county’s first-ever public safety levy in Tuesday’s election. The levy would replace the county’s longtime fire service fee, which is based on the square footage of a property and hasn’t been increased in a decade.
wchsnetwork.com
Weapons detection system would be installed in Kanawha schools if voters approve excess levy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An approval of Kanawha County Schools’ five-year excess levy would mean a new weapons detection system would be installed in all nine of the county’s high schools. Voters are being asked this Tuesday to approve or reject a renewal of the excess levy that...
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?
Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
Progress continues on plans for Mason County, West Virginia, Veterans Memorial
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Major progress is being made in an effort to honor military veterans in West Virginia, according to project leaders. West Virginia has the highest rate of military service per capita in the nation, and this new memorial will be another way to honor that. The Mason Country Veterans Memorial Committee says […]
Commissioner in Putnam County, West Virginia will have no temporary replacement after resigning
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County Commission President Andy Skidmore says they will not appoint a temporary replacement for Ron Foster, a commissioner who resigned on Friday. Skidmore says this is because there are only two meetings left before a new commissioner takes over in January 2023. Foster stepped down on Friday after county […]
West Virginia voters cast ballots at new voting precinct on West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Over 9,500 people have already cast their ballots this general election in Kanawha County, according to the County Clerks Office. About half of those were cast at the election headquarters in downtown Charleston, and over 1,000 were cast at a new early voting precinct on the West Side. “I think it’s […]
Ohio superintendent praises staff, authorities on quick response in lockdown, no threat found
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Gallia County, Ohio, say they found no viable threat after an alleged suspicious statement put a high school on lockdown. According to Gallia County Local Schools Superintendent Phillip Kuhn and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, administrators at River Valley High School were alerted around 1:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. […]
wchsnetwork.com
Foster resigns Putnam County Commission seat
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Commissioner Ron Foster has resigned effective Tuesday. Foster, who was elected to a six-year term in 2016, said he decided to resign after a discussion last Friday with the Secretary of State’s Office concerning his recent move to Tennessee. Longtime Putnam County Prosecutor...
Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia
(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
wfxrtv.com
Controversy brews over West Virginia Senate campaign ad
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A huge legal controversy has erupted over a political campaign ad in West Virginia. This comes just four days before Election Day. But, you have to wonder if this complaint is too late in the process. After all, thousands of people have already voted early in-person or by absentee ballot.
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Point Pleasant High School
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warmed up the Friday night lights in Mason County November 4 at Point Pleasant High School. The black knights host winfield for the Friday night matchup.
Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
Buffalo High School in West Virginia looks to get school resource officer
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Buffalo High School will soon become the last high school in Putnam County to hire a prevention resource officer (PRO), according to Conrad Cain, the Mayor of Buffalo. He said the school has had resource officers in the past, but ever since the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department stopped providing deputies […]
Contract for Clay County, West Virginia Superintendent ended early
CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Clay County Superintendent, Joe Paxton, had his contract terminated, according to Assistant Superintendent Joan Haynie. Haynie says Paxton’s three-year contract was set to expire on June 30, 2023, and there is no word on why the move was made. Haynie says the Board will appoint an interim Superintendent and then […]
WTRF
Swartzmiller vs. Wakim go head-to-head in West Virginia Senate race
NORTHERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7NEWS is your local election headquarters. The Northern Panhandle has a big decision to make regarding who it thinks will grab Charleston’s attention. On the ballot for District 1: Democrat, Randy Swartzmiller off in the West Virginia House of Delegates for 16 years,...
WTAP
Your Good News: Parkersburg Crew gives back to honor its late captain Morgan Grimm
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For October’s “Your Good News” segment sponsored by Morrison Incorporated, we take a look at how the Parkersburg High School Crew team continues to honor the memory of one of its members. On September 24, 2021, the Parkersburg High School Crew team held...
wfxrtv.com
High school student killed on I64E identified
UPDATE (10:38 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): The student killed on I-64 on Thursday has been identified. The Milton Police Department said that 17-year-old Caige Rider, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 Eastbound. UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Friday,...
Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
WSAZ
Grant program helps West Virginians pay their property taxes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you live in West Virginia and are unable to pay your property taxes, the West Virginia Housing Development fund has a program designed to help you pay for some of the costs of being a homeowner. “We have about 30 million dollars to spend on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg stabbing subject of Wood County probe
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that happened early Tuesday evening. Deputies were called to 119 Joy St. in Parkersburg in reference to a landlord-tenant dispute, said Chief Deputy Mike Deem. The landlord was attempting to serve an eviction notice when a physical altercation ensued and the landlord suffered a “non-life-threatening” stab wound, he said.
