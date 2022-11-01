ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Tyla

Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out

When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
iheart.com

Woman swallowed whole by python

A missing Indonesian grandmother was swallowed whole by a python. CNN Indonesia reported that the family of 54-year-old Jahrah reported her missing after they say she went to collect rubber on a plantation October 24, 2022 near her home in Jambi, Indonesia. Betara Jambi Police Chief S. Herafa said her...
Whiskey Riff

Massive Golden Eagle Tries To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl

In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
Newsweek

Cat 'Aghast' After Hearing a Human Meowing Has Internet in Stitches

Ever wish you could speak in a language your pet could truly understand? One man seems to have cracked cat communication in a viral video shared online on Thursday. Shared on Reddit's popular r/aww forum, the video was reposted by u/MorgrainX but the original poster has not so far been discovered.
Newsweek

Dog Suffers 'Identity Crisis' After Collar Is Taken Off in Hilarious Video

A video showing a dog's hilariously confused reaction to having his collar removed has got people talking about the inner workings of a canine's mind. Reuben the Lagotto Romagnolo dog's expression in the clip has been a source of much debate, with some saying the pet pooch appeared sad at being let off the leash while others saw it as a moment of realization for the hound at the freedom now within his grasp.
TMZ.com

Monkey Appears to Mourn Dead Man, Tries to Wake Him Up

A monkey, believed to be the pet of a deceased man, apparently couldn't let go -- and we mean that literally, 'cause it was holding on to the body like he might come back to life. Check out this footage that was purportedly taken in Sri Lanka, where a guy's...
BBC

Kenya's famous matriarch elephant dies

A Kenyan elephant, thought to have been Africa's largest female tusker, has died of old age, wildlife officials have said. Dida, also known as Queen of Tsavo, was aged between 60 and 65 years, the upper age limit of an elephant in the wild. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) hailed...
Newsweek

Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video

A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy