New meetups encourage neighborhoods to seek grassroots solutions to homelessness

Learn how Housing Matters and Santa Cruz Public Libraries have teamed up to provide neighborhoods with the tools to have conversations around homelessness and develop small solutions. (Santa Cruz Public Libraries)

With more than 2,200 unsheltered residents in Santa Cruz County, according to this year’s Point-in-Time count, finding ways to help end homelessness can feel daunting to the average person. What can one person or one group of neighbors do to make an impact?

Now, Housing Matters and Santa Cruz Public Libraries have teamed up to provide neighborhoods with the tools to have conversations around homelessness and — perhaps — develop small solutions.

The new program, called Neighbors for Neighbors, will bring people together to talk about issues related to homelessness in Santa Cruz County through a series of in-person meetups at select library branches. The meetups will give residents a chance to learn about local issues, and take an active role in identifying and proposing solutions that can be implemented in their specific neighborhoods.

“Education around the issue of homelessness is foundational for anyone interested in change-making at the neighborhood level. It is our goal with the Neighbors for Neighbors program to help people who want to take an active role in their neighborhood, but don’t know what to do, by providing a framework for discussion and opportunities for engaging in meaningful activities right in their own neighborhood.”

Mer Stafford, Chief Impact Officer at Housing Matters

Housing Matters will provide an informational overview for each group about local homelessness through guest speakers and facilitated neighborhood-focused discussions to discover opportunities for supporting unhoused neighbors. "I think this is a wonderful idea,” one neighbor and Housing Matters supporter shared. “I believe the more our community understands the complexities of homelessness, the more willing they will be to help solve it.”

Group members will work together to brainstorm activities that can help reduce or resolve homelessness in their neighborhoods. Inspired by these conversations, volunteers may choose to build neighborhood food pantries, lead voter canvassing, or fill other needs they feel moved to act on.

“The Santa Cruz Public Libraries are pleased to serve as a space that can foster conversations around the critical issues that face our communities. One of our new strategic priorities is to collaborate with partners to improve positive health outcomes for all Santa Cruz County residents. We see this partnership as a great way to spearhead the effort toward an inclusive community that supports all members of society.”

Yolande Wilburn, Library Director

The Neighbors for Neighbors meetup series will begin with two library branches, Garfield Park and Capitola, serving as pilot sites for the program. Meetups at additional branches are planned for early 2023.

The first Garfield Park meet up is scheduled for Thursday, November 10 from 4:00 - 5:00 PM. The first Capitola meet up is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22 from 5:30 - 6:30 PM.