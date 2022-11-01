ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

New meetups encourage neighborhoods to seek grassroots solutions to homelessness

Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKtge_0iuvOP5h00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21uH2U_0iuvOP5h00
Learn how Housing Matters and Santa Cruz Public Libraries have teamed up to provide neighborhoods with the tools to have conversations around homelessness and develop small solutions. (Santa Cruz Public Libraries)

PROMOTED CONTENT

PRESENTED BY Housing Matters .

With more than 2,200 unsheltered residents in Santa Cruz County, according to this year’s Point-in-Time count, finding ways to help end homelessness can feel daunting to the average person. What can one person or one group of neighbors do to make an impact?

Now, Housing Matters and Santa Cruz Public Libraries have teamed up to provide neighborhoods with the tools to have conversations around homelessness and — perhaps — develop small solutions.

The new program, called Neighbors for Neighbors, will bring people together to talk about issues related to homelessness in Santa Cruz County through a series of in-person meetups at select library branches. The meetups will give residents a chance to learn about local issues, and take an active role in identifying and proposing solutions that can be implemented in their specific neighborhoods.

“Education around the issue of homelessness is foundational for anyone interested in change-making at the neighborhood level. It is our goal with the Neighbors for Neighbors program to help people who want to take an active role in their neighborhood, but don’t know what to do, by providing a framework for discussion and opportunities for engaging in meaningful activities right in their own neighborhood.”
Mer Stafford, Chief Impact Officer at Housing Matters

Housing Matters will provide an informational overview for each group about local homelessness through guest speakers and facilitated neighborhood-focused discussions to discover opportunities for supporting unhoused neighbors. "I think this is a wonderful idea,” one neighbor and Housing Matters supporter shared. “I believe the more our community understands the complexities of homelessness, the more willing they will be to help solve it.”

Group members will work together to brainstorm activities that can help reduce or resolve homelessness in their neighborhoods. Inspired by these conversations, volunteers may choose to build neighborhood food pantries, lead voter canvassing, or fill other needs they feel moved to act on.

“The Santa Cruz Public Libraries are pleased to serve as a space that can foster conversations around the critical issues that face our communities. One of our new strategic priorities is to collaborate with partners to improve positive health outcomes for all Santa Cruz County residents. We see this partnership as a great way to spearhead the effort toward an inclusive community that supports all members of society.”
Yolande Wilburn, Library Director

The Neighbors for Neighbors meetup series will begin with two library branches, Garfield Park and Capitola, serving as pilot sites for the program. Meetups at additional branches are planned for early 2023.

The first Garfield Park meet up is scheduled for Thursday, November 10 from 4:00 - 5:00 PM. The first Capitola meet up is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22 from 5:30 - 6:30 PM.

Comments / 0

Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

A Lookout View: Vote Dawn Addis for Assembly District 30

Lookout Endorsement: Dawn Addis has a tough task ahead of her, representing one of the most diverse geographic Assembly districts in California. While Santa Cruz County represents just 20% of it, we believe that Addis is clearly our best shot at strong representation. She has committed to continuing to spend time in Santa Cruz County and to having an open-door policy, while her opponent is far out of step with local issues and views.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz voters concerned about electioneering

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The midterm elections are next week, and electioneering concerns are on the minds of some voters heading out to cast their ballots. Mark Woodward has lived in Santa Cruz most of his life. He told KION he saw a group of people for "measure o"-- near the mobile voting site. While The post Santa Cruz voters concerned about electioneering appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

Leaving his stamp: Local post office worker retires after 34 years

After 34 years at the U.S. Post Office in Watsonville, Jimmie Nartates wrapped up his career as a window clerk Monday beneath a large gold banner, “Happy Retirement.”. With signs posted about his work station by fellow workers, such as “Welcome to 7-day weekends,” and “No Work Zone,” Nartates maintained his signature warm, soft-spoken stance through his final day, dealing with the standard flurry of customers, taking in packages and letters and selling stamps.
WATSONVILLE, CA
californiaglobe.com

The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches

Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
BERKELEY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Eight lots: Debating the parking lots that Measure O would mandate for housing

The battle over Measure O is many things to many people, but at its base, it is an attempt by residents to push through their own vision for urban planning, one that contrasts against that of city staff. Sharing the stage in this struggle are a well-known library mixed-use project proposal and a broad outline of affordable housing on eight city-owned parking lots. Where are these lots? How large are they? What do they look like? Could housing realistically be placed on these sites as the measure promises? Lookout examines what we know.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

United Way celebrates annual campaign season with special “Together, We Can” event

The United Way of Santa Cruz County is kicking off and celebrating their Annual Campaign season on Thursday, November 10th at the Museum of Art History in Santa Cruz from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. During this event, workplace campaigns, local officials, and the community have the opportunity to come together to support youth success and youth well-being across Santa Cruz County.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

We are voting for Justin Cummings; Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson's policies are detrimental to the unhoused

Santa Cruz Cares is against the choices the Santa Cruz City Council has made on dealing with our community's unhoused. This includes the clearing of the Benchlands encampment and the oversized vehicle ordinance — both of which, its members write, they believe harm the unhoused unfairly and don't offer viable, lasting or empathetic solutions to their plight. They feel Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson's record of voting for these policies make her a poor candidate for Santa Cruz County 3rd District Supervisor. They have endorsed Justin Cummings.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy