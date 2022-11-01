Titans season 4 release date and time — how to watch online

A cultish evil is taking form when you watch Titans season 4 on HBO Max . Because Dick Grayson and the Titans are back, and if this season is as good as it looks, it has a chance of making it to our list of the best shows on HBO Max .

Titans season 4 release date and time

Date: Titans season 4 episode 1 arrives Thursday (Nov. 3). Episode 2 arrives alongside it.

Time: 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max

The moody heroes are back in Titans season 4, but they've hit a little snag in the road going from Gotham to San Francisco. That snag? Well, they found it in Metropolis, and his named is Lex Luthor (Titus Welliver).

This Lex Luthor, though, isn't the science-obsessed exec you may be familiar with. Titans' Lex is all about the weird and occult — he's now in control of the Temple of Azarath, a building that's very cult-friendly.

That means something special to Teen Titans fans, as we now have reason to believe that Raven (Teagan Croft) may get exposed to "Azarath, Metrion, Zinthos" the words her character would say in Teen Titans whenever she used powers. If you listen closely to the trailer below, you'll hear those exact words.

Luthor's already familiar with some of the Titans, and he seeks an audience with Conner (Joshua Orpin). But seeing as how Conner is a genetic clone of both Lex and Superman, we can understand why the boy has some concerns.

How to watch Titans season 4 in the U.S.

In the U.S., Titans season 4 is set to debut on Thursday (Nov. 3) at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max .

The first two episodes of this batch debut together. Four more arrive for the first half of this season.

Can you watch Titans season 4 in Canada?

Since Canadians don't have access to HBO or HBO Max, they often turn to other services such as Crave . Unfortunately, we can't find any evidence that Crave will have Titans season 4.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to access all your paid services, you'll need to look into the best VPN services , such as Express VPN .

Can you watch Titans season 4 in the UK?

Brits also don't get HBO or HBO Max, and so some will look to watch Titans season 4 on Sky Atlantic and NOW — where HBO content often winds up.

That said, Sky Atlantic doesn't have a premiere date either for Titans season 4. Americans in the U.K. who want to use the services they already pay for may want to look into the best VPN services .

Can you watch Titans season 4 in Australia?

Much like Canadians with Crave and Brits with Sky, Australians may look to find Titans season 4 on Binge .

Unfortunately, again, we cannot confirm that it will be there.

Titans season 4 episodes schedule

The first two episodes of Titans season 4 arrive together, followed by one episode per Thursday until the sixth episode on Dec. 1. Season 4 part 2 is due in 2023.