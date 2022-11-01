Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Where does the legend of La Llorona come from?D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Neighborhood protests ABQ homeless camp planned for local church
Issues involving the homeless population pop up in Albuquerque frequently. Another one has been added to the ever-growing list.
KRQE News 13
Tickets available for River of Lights 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mark of the holiday season, tickets are now on sale for the New Mexico BioPark Society’s 25th Annual River of Lights. This year’s event runs from November 26 through December 30 at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. It is closed on December 24 and 25.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Albuquerque 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Albuquerque 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Albuquerque, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Albuquerque as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
KOAT 7
River of Lights tickets for sale now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tickets are now available to those looking to get into the holiday spirit at the River of Lights. General tickets were made available Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. The timed tickets will feature hundreds of light displays and countless total lights on the one-way showcase. Admission prices vary on which day you attend.
Free craft fair being hosted by UNM Continuing Education
It will take place on November 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
KOAT 7
Rio Rancho police hire newest member of department
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — At just eight weeks old, she's the smallest and youngest member of the Rio Rancho Police Department, but she has a big role to play. "Law enforcement is always evolving and always changing. So it's nice to show we're human beings," said Det. Kimberly Hopper.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Intl. Balloon Fiesta releases 2022 attendance totals
Albuquerque Intl. Balloon Fiesta releases 2022 attendance totals. Albuquerque Intl. Balloon Fiesta releases 2022 attendance …. Albuquerque Intl. Balloon Fiesta releases 2022 attendance totals. Hazardous waste disposal event to be held at Balloon …. Anyone who wants to get rid of hazardous waste needs to fill out a form supplied...
Traffic congestion on Central to cease soon
For commuters who have been getting stuck in traffic on Central Avenue lately: the headache is almost over.
KOAT 7
Crews respond to bosque fire near downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a bosque fire in the area of Central Avenue and Sunset Road. Smoke from the fire has been seen throughout the city. Crews from stations 1 and 7 responded to the scene to face flames reaching six to eight feet high, according to AFR. The crews established its perimeter to contain its spread.
Safety concerns grow over homeless blocking exit of ABQ parking garage
Downtown residents are struggling with the increase of homeless, saying they sometimes block important areas.
KOAT 7
Homeless woman and Albuquerque property owner meet to discuss homeless crisis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just three weeks ago, we met Doug Peterson at a downtown street corner. He is one of Albuquerque’s largest property owners. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are trespassing,” Peterson said. While...
santafe.com
Heating It Up | Atrisco Café and Bar
Graduating from high school in Santa Fe, George Gundrey couldn’t get out of the then-sleepy town fast enough. After years, though, in California’s Bay Area, he was just as excited to return to Santa Fe, with his wife and daughter to accompany him. (They have two girls today.) His initial work was as manager of the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market. Over the two years in that job, he became friends with many of northern New Mexico’s finest food purveyors. When a restaurant space, operated for years by his aunt as Diego’s, became available in DeVargas Center, he jumped at the chance to create the Atrisco Café and Bar. He became a customer, in a big way, of the market farmers he had worked with previously.
rrobserver.com
A tale of two container parks: Second planned Rio Rancho food and retail hall to break ground
In the past 10 years, Albuquerque has gained almost half a dozen food halls, covering territory from Midtown to Downtown. There haven’t been similar developments west of the Rio Grande. But now, there are two Rio Rancho food and retail hall projects in the works: Margarita Hill, which was announced earlier this year, and THE BLOCK, which breaks ground Wednesday.
Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park
The project is expected to cost $3 million dollars, and construction wouldn't begin for another two years.
ABQ bosque fire contained after spreading to a quarter of an acre
A fire started in the bosque Thursday afternoon.
KRQE News 13
Cold morning with mainly clear skies
Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to some of the coldest conditions since late March as lows dipped into the upper 20s for Albuquerque. So bundle up this morning as you head outside. Thankfully, the winds won’t be as impactful for the western half of the state. However, east of the central mountain chain we still have wind advisories where peak wind gusts could break 50 mph later today. High temperatures will be much milder compared to Friday with highs into the upper 50s for the ABQ metro, middle 50s for Santa Fe, and lower 70s for Roswell under partly cloudy skies. We’re in store for another chilly night with skies clearing and winds calming. Our Sunday forecast looks great for early November with highs warming another several degrees. We’ll approach the middle 60s for the Rio Grande Valley and highs will near the middle 70s south under sunny skies and less breezy conditions. We’ll be back above average for a couple days.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe seeks changes to some of the city’s deadliest intersections
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe has one of the highest pedestrian death rates in New Mexico. Now, one organization is teaming up with the city to help protect pedestrians by considering changes to the deadliest intersections. According to Erick Anue from the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Complete...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
KRQE News 13
Snow levels drop to valley floors across northern New Mexico tonight
A storm is moving across New Mexico today. Expect light snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Friday morning and much colder temperatures. A storm system is bringing rain and snow to parts of New Mexico tonight, but the winds have died down. Through Friday morning, rain will switch over to snow across western and northern New Mexico. Snow will develop overnight in the lower elevations of northern New Mexico and the east mountains where light snowfall accumulation is possible. There is a chance for isolated, light snow Friday morning in Albuquerque, but no travel problems are expected.
Comments / 0