DCSO look for Tell City man tied to investigation

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find a Tell City resident.

Reports say police are trying to locate Keith Sheffler in reference to an investigation in addition to the active warrant for his arrest.

Police say anyone with information can contact Sgt. Free at the Sheriff’s Office or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.

