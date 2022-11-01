Read full article on original website
One person injured after structure fire in West Chester Township, officials say
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person was taken to hospital following a structure fire in West Chester Township, officials say. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. West Chester fire says crews extinguished a structure fire in the 7000 block of...
Reports of a brush fire on west I-74 near Harrison Avenue in Dent
DENT, Ohio — Reports of a brush fire on west I-74 near Harrison Avenue in Dent. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Reports of a crash, flipped vehicle at Hamilton Avenue and Reliance Drive in Forest Park
FOREST PARK, Ohio — Reports of a crash, flipped vehicle at Hamilton Avenue and Reliance Drive in Forest Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township
MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along I-74 at North Bend Road in Monfort Heights has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player...
Deputies: Brown County man dies after accidental gun discharge
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A man has died after a gun accidentally discharged while in the pocket of a sweatshirt, the Brown County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they received a call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the 14000 block of State Route 68 in Mount Orab in reference to gunshots.
Police: Officer shoots man wielding knife, hammer in Fairfield Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect was shot by an officer in Fairfield Township Wednesday night. It happened just before 9 p.m. at a trailer park in the 5500 block of Liberty Fairfield Road, near OH-4 & Liberty Fairfield Road. Officials say officers arrived on...
Two major retailers relocating to Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
Indiana farm hosting 'reindeer encounters' this season
Get up close and personal with reindeer this holiday season at an Indiana farm. Whitetail Acres is hosting 'reindeer encounters' this holiday season where you can pet an feed the reindeer in their pen and barn yard. The encounter is $25 per person and includes petting and feeding the reindeer...
SCORES: Cincinnati, northern Kentucky high school football
This is the first week that the entire TriStatefootball.com coverage area is in playoff action. We are three weeks into the Indiana playoffs, two weeks into Ohio playoffs, and kicking off Kentucky playoffs this week. Ohio saw some major upsets in the first round of the playoffs. Could we see...
Kentucky woman wins $2 million in Powerball prize
A Bowling Green woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, came forward last week with a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, her husband bought tickets for the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million.
Applications now open for Greater Cincinnati African American Scholarship Fund
CINCINNATI — The application process is open for scholarships through the Greater Cincinnati African American Scholarship Fund (GCAASF). The scholarships are available for high school seniors in the Greater Cincinnati area. Up to 10 scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 will be awarded for the 2023-24 academic year. In...
