Tempe, AZ

Nebraska's Mickey Joseph a candidate for Arizona State football coaching job, report says

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
The Arizona State football team has a new candidate to replace Herm Edwards as coach, according to a report from HuskerOnline.

The site reports that Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph "is among those being considered for Arizona State's head coaching vacancy," according to Sean Callahan.

"HuskerOnline has confirmed that there has been contact between Joseph’s representation (Atlanta-based law firm Kilpatrick Townsend) and an entity directly tied to ASU’s coaching search," the report said.

Arizona State fired Edwards on Sept. 18 and named running backs coach Shaun Aguano the interim coach of the Sun Devils.

Joseph became the interim coach of the Huskers after Scott Frost was fired on Sept. 11.

Joseph's brother is Vance Joseph, the defensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals.

Edwards went 26-20 as the coach at ASU before being fired after Arizona State lost to Eastern Michigan earlier this season to start the season 1-2.

ESPN announced on Tuesday that it had hired Edwards as a football analyst. He had worked for ESPN from 2009-17 before leaving to coach the Sun Devils.

Aguano is 2-3 as the interim coach of the Sun Devils heading into the team's game against UCLA on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium.

Joseph is also 2-3 as the interim coach of the Huskers. Nebraska hosts Minnesota on Saturday.

