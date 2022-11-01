Sisseton man identified as victim in Thursday crash near Waverly

A Sisseton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Thursday in Codington County.

Isaiah Horne, Sr., 36, was the person who died, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The wreck was at 8:06 a.m. near the intersection of 164th Street and 466th Avenue. That's about 4.5 miles east of Waverly."Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup was eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle eventually went into the north ditch where it rolled," according to the release.

Horne was not wearing a set belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, per the release.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.