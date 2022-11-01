ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sisseton, SD

Sisseton man identified as victim in Thursday crash near Waverly

By Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rEPup_0iuvNh4600

A Sisseton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Thursday in Codington County.

Isaiah Horne, Sr., 36, was the person who died, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The wreck was at 8:06 a.m. near the intersection of 164th Street and 466th Avenue. That's about 4.5 miles east of Waverly."Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup was eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle eventually went into the north ditch where it rolled," according to the release.

Horne was not wearing a set belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, per the release.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Comments / 0

Related
brookingsradio.com

Two arrested in Brookings after allegedly crashing vehicle, then fabricating carjacking story

A juvenile and a young man, both from Brookings, were arrested after crashing a car and then telling police a bogus story about what had happened. Brookings Police Sergeant Joel Perry says a report came in Sunday evening that a vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint from the two young men on the 700 block of 8th Street Southwest. They claimed four males had carjacked the vehicle.
BROOKINGS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Camper stolen from Brookings storage lot

Brookings police are investigating the theft of a camper trailer from a storage yard on the 1600 block of Western Avenue. It was stolen at about 11:30 Saturday morning. A 2000 GMC extended cab pickup drove off with the camper. Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookings Police or...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities discover drugs, machete during traffic stop

SUMMIT, S.D. (KELO) — Two Nebraska men were arrested after a traffic stop outside of Summit, South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened near a business on U.S. 12 just after 10:30 last night. During the search, a bb gun, dagger, machete, curved knife, multiple smaller knives, a cattle prong, along with meth and marijuana, were found in the car.
SUMMIT, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle brush fire near Astoria

ASTORIA, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies were called in to battle a brush fire near Astoria Tuesday afternoon. The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 2 p.m. Authorities say the fire started when a burn barrel got out of control. It spread into brush, crossed a road and spread into more brush.
ASTORIA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vehicle fire leads to DUI, drug arrest in Roberts County

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man faces numerous charges after officials responded to a vehicle fire Saturday morning near Summit. According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a vehicle fire around 5:50 a.m. Saturday. Robert Heitland, the vehicle’s lone occupant, was able to...
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Passenger traffic at Watertown Regional Airport edges higher in October

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Passenger boardings at Watertown Regional Airport (ATY) climbed back over the 1,000 mark last month after taking a dip below that figure in September. Airport Manager Rob Cyrus tells KWAT News October boardings were 1,012. He says 562 passengers flew to Denver, and another 450 boarded flights to Chicago O’Hare.
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

S.D. Supreme Court denies inmate’s claims on plea

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A child rapist will stay in state prison, after a decision and a non-decision by the South Dakota Supreme Court. Roberto Alvarez of Watertown pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a victim younger than 13 — his girlfriend’s daughter, who was five years old. He later sought to change the plea and wanted a change of lawyer. Circuit Judge Robert Spears denied both requests and sentenced Alvarez to 100 years in prison with 15 years suspended.
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lake Area Tech awarded $3.5 million and assumes oversight of South Dakota Mechanical & Technology Solutions

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lake Area Technical College was recently awarded over $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology. The award is a cooperative agreement that gives Lake Area oversight of South Dakota’s Manufacturing and Technology Solutions (SDMTS) Center, which...
WATERTOWN, SD
thevalleyexpress.com

Noem Rally in Milbank on Saturday to Feature First Gentleman

The First Gentleman of South Dakota will travel to Milbank this weekend to campaign for his wife, Governor Kristi Noem. First Gentleman Bryon Noem will make an appearance at a ‘Get Out the Vote’ Rally for Governor Noem hosted by the Grant County Republican Party. “We want to...
MILBANK, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

487
Followers
1K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy