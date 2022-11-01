Highlighting Tulare County's football league champions

Four Tulare County high school football teams captured a league championship this season.

Here's a recap of their league championship year:

Central Valley Christian

The Cavaliers (10-0) capped off a perfect regular season as Tri-County Conference Kings Canyon Division champions.

CVC was outstanding during league competition.

The Cavaliers allowed only 65 points in TCC play while beating Kingsburg, Washington Uinon, Kerman and Selma.

Three of their league victories came by 30 points or more.

Head coach Mason Hughes' squad won its first league title since the 2018 season and captured its first outright league championship in seven years.

CVC was awarded the top overall seed for the Central Section Division II playoffs. The Cavaliers received a first-round bye and will play the winner of eight-ranked Sanger (5-5) or No. 9 Paso Robles (7-3). The playoffs begin Thursday.

Exeter

The Monarchs (7-3) claimed an absolute Tri-County Conference Sequoia Division championship with a perfect 4-0 record in league play.

Exeter cruised in conference action, defeating Hanford West 28-9, Immanuel 14-6, Sierra Pacific 36-7 and Reedley 17-14.

The Monarchs clinched an outright league title with the three-point win over Reedley. In that victory, Jace Evans returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown in the opening quarter and Aidan Robertson scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a 38-yard pass from Ruben Ruiz in the fourth quarter. Carlos Garcia drilled a 33-yard field in the second period.

Under the leadership of head coach Kiersten Lamb and his staff, Exeter allowed only 35 points in four league games or an average of 8.75 points per game.

The Monarchs received the 10th seed in the Central Section Division IV postseason and will travel on Friday to play at No. 7 Coalinga (7-3).

Redwood

The Rangers (8-2) captured an outright East Yosemite League championship in their first season in the re-vamped conference.

The league title marked Redwood's first league crown since the 2016 season.

Redwood was dominant during EYL play, averaging nearly 36 points per game.

The Rangers surrendered only 33 points in five league games and they posted two shutouts.

Only El Diamante and Monache scored double-digit points against Redwood. The Miners registered 14 points and the Marauders had 12.

The Redwood defense technically recorded another shutout in the win against Golden West, too. The Trailblazers scored a touchdown in that game on a pick-six.

The Rangers' defense has not allowed a point in the past nine quarters.

Redwood was promoted to the Central Section Division I playoffs for its stellar year. The Rangers roll into the postseason on an eight-game winning streak.

No. 12 Redwood will play at fifth-ranked Central (6-4) on Friday night in a first-round playoff game at Koligian Stadium in Fresno.

The Spartans (8-2) clinched a share of the East Sequoia League championship with a win over Lindsay in the rivalry Bell Game.

Strathmore and Corcoran (8-2) finished tied for first place in the final ESL standings with identical 6-1 conference records.

The Spartans only league loss came to Corcoran. Farmersville upset Corcoran in the regular-season finale to force a two-way tie for the league crown.

Strathmore has now won four straight ESL crowns.

Head coach Jeromy Blackwell's team was the most explosive club in the ESL this season. The Spartans scored a league-high 279 points in seven league games, averaging 39.8 points per game.

Strathmore will play in the Central Section Division IV playoffs this season. The Spartans received the ninth seed and will hit the road to face No. 8 Shafter (6-4) on Friday night in a first-round postseason game.

Performances of the week

Every week, the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register will recognize the top high school performances of the week. (Coaches, email your top impact players to vyang2@gannett.com.)

Here are this week's top performers:

Frankie Alvarez, quarterback, Redwood: Alvarez threw for a season-high 274 yards and accounted for two touchdowns (passing, rushing) to lead the Rangers to a Cowhide victory.

Rocky Arguijo, quarterback, Porterville: Aruijo fired five touchdowns and finished with 283 yards passing to direct the Panthers to a win in the Granite Bowl.

Andrew Camarillo, running back, Orosi: Camarillo erupted for 190 yards and a touchdown as the Cardinals won back-to-back games. Camarillo now has 2,164 yards rushing on the season.

Jordan Crisp, quarterback, Tulare Union. Crisp completed 10 of 11 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns to help the Tribe win the Victory Bell. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Bryson Donelson, running back, Central Valley Christian: Donelson rushed for 176 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns while averaging 25.1 yards per carry.

Jace Evans, running back, Exeter: Evans returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown to spark the Monarchs to their seventh win.

Evan Galley, receiver, Redwood: Galley grabbed six passes for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Rangers' eighth win of the season.

Evan Gonzalez, linebacker, Redwood: Gonzalez tallied 10 tackles and a sack to help the Rangers shut out Mt. Whitney.

Jacob Gonzalez, defensive tackle, Redwood: Gonzalez finished with seven tackles and a sack in the Cowhide win.

Zak Hampel, running back, El Diamante: Hampel scored two rushing touchdowns as the Miners own the Battle for the Saddle rivalry game.

C.J. Hernandez, quarterback, Dinuba: Hernandez threw three touchdowns to help the Emperors beat Mission Oak.

Nathan Martinez, quarterback, Woodlake: Martinez accounted for three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and passed for 220 yards in a win over Granite Hills.

P.J. Meyers, defensive end, Redwood: Meyers racked up two sacks and three tackles to help the Rangers win back the Cowhide.

Dominique Nunez, running back, Dinuba: Nunez scored on a rushing and receiving touchdown as the Emperors closed the regular season with a win.

Tieler Peterson, running back, Tulare Union: Peterson scored two rushing touchdowns while running for 82 yards on only 11 carries.

Samuel Reyes, quarterback, Lindsay: Reyes scored two rushing touchdowns and also threw for another in the Cardinals' loss to Strathmore.

Aidan Robertson, receiver, Exeter: Robertson hauled in three catches for 81 yards. He scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a 38-yard reception in the fourth quarter. The Monarchs defeated Reedley 17-14 and captured an outright Tri-County Conference Sequoia Division title.

Shane Rodriguez, receiver, Woodlake: Rodriguez posted seven receptions for 113 yards receiving and a touchdown. He also recovered a fumble that he returned for 22 yards.

Anthony Salinas, running back, Farmersville: Salinas rushed for 104 yards and also caught five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in a victory against Corcoran.

Fabian Santillan, defensive tackle, Exeter: Santillan registered seven tackles and two sacks as the Monarchs captured an outright league crown.

Austin Schaible, receiver, Lindsay: Schaible hauled in six passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Brayden Stevenson, receiver, Tulare Union: Stevenson scored a pair of touchdowns and finished with three catches for 93 yards in the Bell Game.

Cream of the Crop Power Football Rankings

One view of the top five teams in Tulare County:

1. Central Valley Christian (10-0): The Cavaliers are the outright 2022 Tri-County Conference Kings Canyon Division champions.

Up next: Bye

2. Redwood (8-2): The East Yosemite League champion Rangers have now won eight straight.

Up next: at Central (6-4)

3. Porterville (9-1): QB Rocky Arguijo fired five touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a win in the Granite Bowl.

Up next: Independence (3-6)

4. Dinuba (5-5): Running back Hector Gonzalez ran for a career-high 216 yards in a loss at Tulare Union.

Up next: at Washington Union (7-3)

5. Tulare Union (4-6): The Tribe concluded the regular season on a three-game winning streak.

Up next: Sunnyside (8-2)

Vongni Yang is a sports reporter for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. He covers Tulare County sports. Follow him on Twitter @Vongni. To support his continued coverage of local sports, subscribe today.