The Providence Journal

AG Neronha labels attacks on McKee for ILO contract 'unfair'

By Katherine Gregg, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE − Mid-debate, on a day his GOP challenger Ashley Kalus tweeted a photo of herself dressed as an FBI agent , Gov. Dan McKee quoted what Rhode Island's attorney general had to say about one of Kalus' favorite attack lines: that McKee is the target of a federal probe.

"I think it's unfair," Attorney General Peter Neronha said during an earlier radio interview, when asked about Kalus' allegations.

“At this point in time, I’ll stand with the attorney general, who said this is unfair, which means dishonest, which I think reflects the campaign that has been campaigned against me [and] also is wrong," McKee said during Monday's Halloween eve debate on WPRO radio.

On Tuesday; however, McKee spokeswoman Andrea Palagi refused - and not for the first time - to say if any arm of the McKee administration had been subpoenaed by any state or federal authority in connection with the now-cancelled ILO Group education consulting contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECIbE_0iuvNePv00

"We know they exist. He just won't release them," Kalus said during Monday's debate.

Early in McKee's 20 months as governor, the state awarded the now-cancelled contract worth up to $5.2 million to the higher of two bidders - the newly formed "ILO" created by associates of McKee's ally in his past charter school drive, Mike Magee.

Magee served on McKee’s transition team and helped found the governor’s mayoral charter schools in Cumberland.

McKee − who ascended to governor in March 2021 after his predecessor Gina Raimondo resigned mid-term and mid-pandemic for a cabinet post with President Joe Biden − defended the contract, as he has before.

"We went out early on, identified the fact that education was going to be ... a severely impacted area, and got immediately to work [to] vaccinate teachers, get the kids back in the classroom safely." (His staff cites, as an example, ILO's role in creating "test-to-stay," a program to allow students exposed to COVID-19 − but asymptomatic − to test each day before going into school instead of having to quarantine.)

"So I am very comfortable with the work that we've done...and the point of the matter is: the attorney general actually is supporting my campaign," McKee said.

When asked again on Tuesday if any arm of the administration had been subpoenaed by state or federal authorities, Palagi said: “As the Governor has said, he has not been interviewed or subpoenaed related to this matter. For information on the scope of any review beyond that, we recommend you reach out to those conducting the review.”

For the record: Neronha's federal counterpart − the U.S. Attorney − has not commented.

So what did Neronha actually say about the investigation that he first talked about publicly in October 2021? In what context? Has he publicly endorsed McKee's election?

In response to a Journal inquiry, the McKee campaign provided an October 12 link to Neronha's comments 19 minutes into an earlier one-on-one interview with talk show host Dan Yorke on WPRO.

As for the inquiry that he acknowledged was underway a year ago, he said:"I don't think it should come as a surprise to anyone that when there is a lot of federal dollars at stake and somebody makes an allegation that money was misspent, that the federal government may review it."

"Look I understand it's an election. I understand people want to score points. I get that," Neronha said on air. But "nobody should draw any conclusions until it is over," he said of the ILO inquiry.

"We have reviewed, investigated and looked at more things over the course of my state and federal career that have turned to nothing. Okay? And we've done other things that have turned into something. My assessment of that is: until it turns into something, everyone should assume there is nothing."

Yorke asked: "What did your gut say when you saw his opponent, more or less, characterise him as a criminal under FBI investigation who can't concentrate on anything else because of the pressure of it?"

"I think it's unfair," Neronha said. "There is no prosecutor state or federal that has made any public statements in this matter about whether anyone is engaged in criminal misconduct and until someone does, the presumption should be − and this should be for all people − that no one is engaged in criminal misconduct."

"I understand how difficult it is for this governor. There's not much more I can say."

Asked by The Journal to confirm that Neronha is backing McKee's election, he responded in this statement provided by his campaign:

"As a Democrat running for Attorney General, I am supporting my fellow Democrats up and down the ticket...,because like me, they are committed to fighting for Rhode Islanders...on the issues that matter most.

"From my perspective as a candidate seeking re-election as Attorney General, that means ensuring public safety, fighting for affordable, high-quality healthcare for all Rhode Islanders, for strong protections for consumers, for clean air and water and sustainable sources of energy, for sensible gun safety laws, and for a woman’s right to choose, among other things. I know where these candidates stand on these issues, and that’s why I support them."

Comments / 0

