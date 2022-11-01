ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Mika Adams-Woods, Ody Oguama Discuss Final Prep Ahead of 2022-23 Season

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

Cincinnati tips off the 2022 season this coming Monday.

CINCINNATI — UC forward Ody Oguama and guard Mika Adams-Woods are veterans on this team with clear impact roles ready for the taking.

The duo discussed their excitement for the season on Tuesday, along with what they've worked on this offseason to take their games to the next level.

Check out the media sessions.

Ody Oguama On His Role With UC Basketball As The Season Tips Off (; 5:54)
Mika Adams Woods On His Game One Week Before Season (; 5:14)

