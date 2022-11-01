NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Tennessee Brew Works and Yakima Chief Hops, a 100% grower-owned global supplier of premium quality hops located in the Pacific Northeast, are partnering to honor our nation’s veterans by creating a 2022 Veterans Blend beer, Hopped & Devoted hazy pale ale. The beer will be available in draft and 16oz can 4-packs, starting 11am Friday, Nov 4.

Tennessee Brew Works & Yakima Chief Hops Create Beer To Honor Veterans. Hopped & Devoted hazy pale ale, ABV 5.2%, IBU 20, is a very easy drinker, with emphasis on fruity and citrus notes. It features the 2022 Veterans Blend from Yakima Chief Hops. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hopped & Devoted hazy pale ale, ABV 5.2%, IBU 20, is a very easy drinker, with emphasis on fruity and citrus notes. It features the 2022 Veterans Blend from Yakima Chief Hops, which showcases five different Pacific Northwest-grown hop varieties, selected by a team of military veteran brewers across the country. Tennessee Brew Works head brewer and U.S. Army Veteran, Matt Simpson, was honored as a member of this committee.

The Veterans Blend is a unique annual blend, dedicated to providing a charitable donation to a new veteran-support organization each year. The 5th annual blend is comprised of HBC 586, Ekuanot®, Idaho 7®, Chinook and Triumph brand hops, providing a well-balanced mix of tropical, citrus, woody and sweet aromas.

Yakima Chief Hops is donating a portion of proceeds from all the Veterans Blend hop purchases, by Tennessee Brew Works and other supporting breweries across the country, to the HunterSeven Foundation, an organization that specializes in medical research and education specifically on the post 9/11 veteran cohort.

“It’s an honor to be able to connect veteran brewers with worthy support causes like HunterSeven--all the more special to do so surrounding something we all love and enjoy, beautiful hoppy beer!” says Spencer Tielkemeier, Director of Sales- North America, Yakima Chief Hops. “Yakima Chief Hops is proud to work with world-class brewers like Tennessee Brew Works on this year’s Veterans Blend.”

Tennessee Brew Works Head Brewer and U.S. Army Veteran, Matt Simpson, says, “It’s our honor to support veterans through organizations such as HunterSeven Foundation. We have a great appreciation for creating this limited beer alongside one of the premier hop suppliers, Yakima Chief, and so many other military veteran brewers across the United States.”

Hopped & Devoted will be released at Tennessee Brew Works’ Taproom, 809 Ewing Ave Nashville, on Friday, Nov. 4, in advance of Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11. Veterans always receive a discount with valid veteran’s ID at the Tennessee Brew Works Taproom, 809 Ewing Ave., Nashville.

Tennessee Brew Works will be on-hand for a special Hopped & Devoted release at the Class Six , 96 Michigan Ave, Fort Campbell, KY, 3-6pm on Veteran’s Day, Friday, Nov 11.

ABOUT YAKIMA CHIEF HOPS

As a 100% grower-owned network of family hop farms, Yakima Chief Hops is uniquely positioned to establish strong relationships between the growers who supply our super-premium hops and the innovative brewing customers who utilize our products in their beer.

ABOUT TENNESSEE BREW WORKS

Tennessee Brew Works is an independently owned and operated craft brewery that opened in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee.

Tennessee Brew Works proudly introduced the state’s first all-Tennessee grain beers in 2018 with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Our all-Tennessee grain State Park Blonde Ale is the official beer of the Tennessee State Parks and benefits the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy for the preservation of the state’s 57 State Parks (including Savage Gulf State Park, which just officially opened).

We brew beers with integrity, using only quality natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. We cater to those that appreciate the difference. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. Our motto: “ We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it. ” To learn more, visit Tennessee Brew Works at tnbrew.com.

