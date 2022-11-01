ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Review: Jennifer Lawrence keeps 'Causeway' nicely afloat

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvxWj_0iuvNWIz00

A pickup truck breaking down on the street turns into a blessing of sorts in “Causeway,” a new, gentle Apple TV+ drama starring Jennifer Lawrence.

She plays a military engineer recovering in her native New Orleans after a debilitating brain injury suffered in Afghanistan when her Chevrolet truck’s engine starts smoking.

By chance, she pulls into an auto repair shop and finds another damaged soul — a mechanic living every day with the guilt and the physical aftereffects of a car accident.

“Causeway,” directed by Lila Neugebauer with a straightforward honesty, sounds more manipulative and manufactured than it is. At its best, it’s a quietly affective portrait of unlikely friends hoping they can help each other make it to the shore.

That analogy fits with a film where water plays a crucial role. Lawrence’s Lynsey comes back from Afghanistan to clean pools — an odd sort of high school profession for a veteran soldier — until we learn she was a member of the Army Corps of Engineers tasked with building a dam when her convey was hit by roadside blasts. Remarkably, she wants to go back to war and as soon as she can: “I need to get out of here!”

As she rehabilitates, Lynsey finds peace in the swirls of water and the placidness of an empty swimming pool. At first she just cleans them while the owners are away and then she starts to swim in them, too. Water seems to be her escape — panic attacks send her to the shower — and her place to cleanse. It is no coincidence that this motif has been chosen for a story set in a city ravaged by floodwaters.

The screenplay by Luke Goebel, Ottessa Moshfegh and Elizabeth Sanders is unrushed and grounded in real language and a real city. The audience will recognize the hurt hiding behind many lines, as when Lynsey’s mother asks her, “Why did you want to go so far away?” She knows the answer deep down — it is her.

Her accidental friendship with the mechanic (Brian Tyree Henry, brilliant as always) forms the spine of this story and yet they are opposites. She is white; he is Black; she is itching to get out, he is settled; he is straight; she is not. His injury is visible, the loss of part of his left leg; hers is invisible. But they share a survivor’s guilt and a perfect knowledge of where the other’s blind spots are. A scene when she convinces him to swim at night and they happily splash about like giddy teenagers is a highlight.

Along for the ride are some of Broadway’s finest talents, like Jayne Houdyshell as Lynsey’s caretaker tasked with reteaching her basic motor skills, Stephen McKinley Henderson as her stern doctor and Linda Emond as her mother. Emond, in particularly, turns in a sublime performance, both self-centered and distant but also needy and piteous. “Don’t judge me!” she asks her daughter at one point. They have a heartbreaking scene when they share, yes, a kiddie pool.

But almost everything rests on Lawrence here. It is her movie and to play our war-injured veteran she scrubs away her glamor in favor of sneakers, jeans and oversized T-shirts, her hair in a ponytail. Since her injury is to her brain means there are no prosthetics or makeup to use as props and Lawrence does an admirable job, moving mechanically but intently in a haze of a prescriptions chemicals. She is often captured in silence, processing, as light crosses her face.

When she accidentally drops a mound of fluffy shaved ice, she lashes out at herself. She does the same in a remarkable moment when her face goes from elation to sudden sadness when she is behind the wheel for the first time since the bombing: “Driving a car shouldn’t be a victory.”

In “Causeway,” loss is never far, with a sense that the missing are ever-present. It looks at where we seek safety — far away, at home, even behind bars — and how we process guilt and weakness. This isn’t a film with fireworks or a plot neatly tied up. By the end, Lynsey is not swimming alone, and for this film, that counts as progress.

“Causeway,” an Apple TV+ release which hits the streamer on Friday, is rated R for some language, sexual references and drug use. Running time: 94 minutes. Three stars out of four.

___

MPAA definition of R: Restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.

___

Online: https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/causeway/umc.cmc.30p2zn6vd14159dorn1vo68el?ctx_brand=tvs.sbd.4000

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Comments / 3

Related
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans

Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
PORT CHESTER, NY
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
People

Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'

Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
Distractify

'Sam and Kate' Sees Dustin Hoffman Married to Sissy Spacek — Who Is His Wife in Real Life?

There’s so much to say about the life and career of Dustin Hoffman. He’s been active in the Hollywood industry since the '60s, starring in major movies including The Graduate, Rain Man, and Hook. Since Dustin isn’t active on social media platforms such as Instagram or Twitter, it makes sense that his fans would have some curiosity about what his personal life is really like behind the scenes.
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
Deadline

Pierce Brosnan Shares ‘Stupid Comment’ That Possibly Cost Him Iconic Screen Role

It may look to outsiders that Pierce Brosnan has enjoyed the dream screen career, effortlessly moving from TV success in the 1980s to film superstardom in the 1990s.  However, the Irish actor has now revealed a bump in the road where, he believes, a casual comment may have cost him a huge and returning role.  Brosnan was already the established star of TV detective show Remington Steele – and appeared in films including The Fourth Protocol and Mrs Doubtfire – when he auditioned for the role of Batman for the film to be directed by Tim Burton.  As he this week told The...
WWD

Jennifer Lawrence Is Longines’ Latest Ambassador

TIMELY RETURN: Jennifer Lawrence is the latest “ambassador of elegance” chosen by Swiss watchmaker Longines. Longines’ chief executive officer Matthias Breschan lauded Lawrence’s “ability to imbue every character she plays with reality and authenticity,” a quality that translates offscreen into a “natural and relatable” elegance.
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For

Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy