Vista Unified Celebrated its 18th Annual Art Festival
Vista Unified Celebrated its 18th Annual Art Festival, which included various forms of art, from the visual to performing arts. The festival was from 10:00 am to 4:00 p.m., located on Main Street in downtown Vista. All art exhibited was by students grades TK-12th from schools around Vista Unified. Vista...
Calling All Artists – Exhibition Opportunity
The Public Arts Commission welcomes artists to apply for an exhibition opportunity at the Civic Gallery. Individual artists and groups of artists are welcome. While there are no current exhibitions, the City welcomes submissions from artists who wish to exhibit their art in the gallery. Complete an application. Location. The...
Oceanside Theatre Company, Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside to Present Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr.
(Oceanside, CA) – Sixty-three students ages 8 to 18 will perform in Disney’s Beauty & the Beast, Jr. program as part of the annual Youth Outreach program underwritten by the Oceanside Theatre Company and the Boys and Girls Club of Oceanside. This free program introduces participants to the magic of the theater arts during a 3-month long after-school program. Culminating in eight performances – six for the general public and two school performances – this tale as old as time comes to life on November 11-20, 2022 at the Brooks Theater in the heart of the Oceanside Cultural District. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Tickets are available through OceansideTheatre.org or directly at OceansideTheatre.VBOtickets.com.
Chunky Hustle Brass Band at 18th Annual Carlsbad Music Festival This Saturday
Carlsbad Music Festival returns for its 18th year on Saturday, November 5, 2022. This year’s one-day, all-ages festival, that runs from 1pm to 9pm, will be held at St. Michael’s by-the-Sea and led by new managing director, Ahmed Dents. The outdoor festival will feature headliner Monophonics, the psychedelic soul, six-member band with lead singer Kelly Finnigan.
Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
It’s Time For The Carlsbad Village Street Faire This Sunday
More than 100,000 visitors come to town twice a year for the largest one-day street faire in the nation. The faire runs the first Sunday of May and November. This year it is on November 6th!. The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce organizes the event, which features 900 arts and crafts...
Home of the Week, 14224 Recuerdo Dr., Del Mar
Amazing ocean & Racetrack views from this single story home. Full high-end revitalization, with no details missed.
Eleven Vista Breweries to Participate in San Diego Beer Week
Vista, CA – Eleven Vista breweries will be participating in San Diego Beer Week’s marquee event, Guild Fest, on Saturday, November 5 at Surf Sports Park in Del Mar. The celebration of the San Diego independent craft beer industry, which is presented by the San Diego Brewers Guild, is the first in-person Guild Fest since 2019.
Fun for The Whole Family – The Carlsbad Village Street Faire
One of the most popular areas within the city is the Carlsbad Village. Since 1975, Carlsbad Village has been home to one of the largest street fairs in the United States – the Carlsbad Village Street Faire. The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Kennedy & Associates have hosted the event for over 45 years, and it has grown year over year.
Affordable Housing Development Opens In Carlsbad
A ribbon cutting ceremony in Carlsbad Thursday celebrated the opening of a new affordable housing development, the first of its kind in the seaside community. Located on Harding Street and Oak Avenue, Windsor Pointe offers 50 affordable homes ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The units are for veterans and their families earning between 25 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) and unsheltered individuals living with severe mental illness. Supportive services are available on-site to assist those individuals experiencing mental challenges and crisis.
Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods
A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
Bo-Beau Kitchen + Bar Officially Finished In San Diego's Ocean Beach
After claiming the closure was only temporary when it first shuttered last September, San Diego's Cohn Restaurant Group has confirmed Bo-Beau Kitchen + Bar is officially finished in Ocean Beach. Over the past four decades, David & Lesley Cohn and their family have grown a premier hospitality collective in Southern...
MainStreet Morning Meeting O’ Side Turkey Trot and More
Between 7,500 and 8,000 people are expected to participate in the 17th annual Thanksgiving Turkey this year, Kathy Kinane, event organizer, told the Monthly Morning Meeting of MainStreet Oceanside Tuesday. “We’re celebrating 17 years of trotting in downtown Oceanside,” Kinane said, and, “some people thought we’d never make it.” With...
Nostalgia Coffee Roasters, best coffee in San Diego, opens storefront
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Some of the best coffee in North America is roasted at San Diego’s native Nostalgia Coffee Roasters, a local shop that started as a mobile cafe and recently upgrade to a storefront location on Nov. 1. The new sit-down café in Torrey Hills is...
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
New Elementary School Opens
Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Talking With Encinitas Mayor Candidate Michael Blobe. Blobe appeared on the FOX 5 News...
Top 3 Sushi Spots in San Diego Worth Trying
Sushi is kind of a tough subject when it comes to narrowing down three of the best options, especially within San Diego which is filled with options pretty much on every major street. I definitely can not say that I have been to every single sushi spot in San Diego, in fact, I do not think I have even been to half of the spots near me. I have, however, been many of the top recommended spots, the most popular ones that people usually rave about. Sushi is pretty subjective, everyone kind of looks for different things in sushi so it is difficult to make a definitive list. However, for this list, I have compiled both my personal ratings and feelings with a plethora of reviews from other websites and just the general sentiment surrounding these spots.
San Diego's Rooftop Cinema Club announces winter movie lineup
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero is dashing into the holiday season with a lineup of Christmas movie classics and seasonal favorites at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. From Nov. 3 through Dec. 23, movie lovers will once again be able to enjoy Hollywood blockbusters high above...
San Diego hospital’s program ensures no one dies alone
In La Mesa one hospital has revived a program that provides comfort and support to those who have no one else. “The mission statement is no one dies alone,” said Andrew Griffice, clinical chaplain at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. Griffice and a team of volunteers are ready...
Smoke shop in La Jolla raises alarm with some residents due to proximity to schools
The city of San Diego says there are no municipal code sections that specify a minimum distance a tobacco retailer must be from a school.
