Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Local Hero To Give Tuscaloosa Families Thanksgiving Meals, Money
This is the one of the most important stories you will read this month. Inflation, supply issues and just much, much higher prices are hurting families in Alabama. Now, we get word on turkey prices going up significantly this Thanksgiving. That's why the news today in Tuscaloosa on local families...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama ready to help you this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama wants to make this holiday season hunger free. They’re holding their annual Holiday Food Box Program to feed 25,000 households across 12 counties. Each holiday box can feed a family of four for seven to 10 days, and...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to distribute 25K holiday food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s annual Holiday Food Box Program will feed 25,000 households this year in central Alabama. The Holiday Food Boxes contain over 24 pounds of shelf-stable food items and come with a box of produce as well as protein such as chicken and pork.
Bham Now
Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31
Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
otmj.com
One of a Kind: Collector of Vintage Furniture, Art and Clothing on Finding Treasures for Your Home
MK Quinlan, the newest retail addition to Forest Park Village on Clairmont Avenue, is a concept shop that carries everything from high-end vintage clothing to jewelry, textiles, fine art and unique objects for the home. The selection is a showcase of the interests and expertise of owner M.K. Quinlan, an...
Alabama McDonald’s McNugget Happy Meals exposed children to E.coli, lawsuit claims
Six children from three different families were exposed to E.coli bacteria after eating Chicken McNuggets Happy Meals at an Alabama McDonald’s, and four of them became so ill they were hospitalized in Birmingham, according to a lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed following a spate of illnesses in the children...
WSFA
2022 Families of the Year - The Gutherie Family
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three families will represent the River Region as this year’s Families of the Year, selected by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama. They represent teamwork, individual growth and family involvement. One of the families that will be honored during a ceremony is the Gutherie...
wvtm13.com
Several children develop E. coli symptoms after eating chicken McNuggets at Alabama McDonald's
ASHLAND, Ala. — Six children develop E. coli after eating McDonald's chicken McNuggets in Ashland Alabama. A lawsuit filed on behalf of families whose children were exposed to E. coli shows Alabama Department of Public Health investigators inspected the restaurant and found numerous violations for contamination. “Our clients, like...
‘Trapped inside herself’: Alabama 3rd grader battles rare neurological disorder
A pet hedgehog is waiting at the end of the road for 8-year-old Pippa Daspit.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Power increasing monthly rates by $10 starting Dec. 1st
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will soon be paying more for their energy bills, as the company works to offset rising fuel costs. Starting December 1, you’ll pay an extra $10 because of rising fuel costs. Officials say the price they’re charging you for energy right now,...
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
Bham Now
Oak Hill Cemetery to host first post-pandemic Fall History Tour, Nov. 20
Have you ever wanted to learn about Birmingham’s early history from the citizens who lived through it? Now is your chance! For the first time since the pandemic, Oak Hill Cemetery is hosting their beloved Fall History Tour on November 20. Spaces are limited, so act fast! Click here...
wbrc.com
Fire damages 2 buses at Tuscaloosa-area elementary school
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa say two school buses were damaged by a fire at Englewood Elementary School Wednesday evening. According to officials with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, crews responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found power lines draped across both buses and they were both ablaze.
ABC 33/40 News
West Central Alabama sees highest flu numbers in Alabama
Alabama's flu-like illness numbers are doubling in parts of the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Now, only one of the state's eight regions is under 6%. In the West Central Region, which includes Tuscaloosa and Pickens counties, positive cases have skyrocketed from less than 2% two...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama collects over $500 million in taxes from out of state sellers during FY20/21
Adrienne Lunceford prefers to shop in store. "I can try on things (and) make sure they fit me better," she said. Blake Denney shops online to find the best deals on school supplies. He said, "it's tough because they do tend to be a monopoly, but Amazon because they tend...
alabamanews.net
Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions
Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help locating missing woman last seen in Northport
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police asked for the public's help Friday with locating a woman who was reported missing after she was last seen in Northport Thursday afternoon. The Tuscaloosa Police Department said 49-year-old Wanda Gordon could be disoriented and lost and possibly in the Walker County area. Gordon...
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa community takes steps to lower the presence of gun violence
Some residents of Tuscaloosa are taking matters of safety into their own hands. The effort began after local churches in the area agreed there was a growing presence of gun violence in their community. “Where I live there’s a lot of shooting,” said Janice Landry-May, "Lots of sirens you know...
ABC 33/40 News
Body found inside home while fire was being extinguished near Bessemer
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A body was found inside a home when authorities were extinguishing a fire near Bessemer early Friday morning. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the Bessemer Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Weaver Drive shortly after 3:00 a.m. to put out a fire and discovered the body.
