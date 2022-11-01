ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calera, AL

Bham Now

Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31

Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

2022 Families of the Year - The Gutherie Family

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three families will represent the River Region as this year’s Families of the Year, selected by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama. They represent teamwork, individual growth and family involvement. One of the families that will be honored during a ceremony is the Gutherie...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama Power increasing monthly rates by $10 starting Dec. 1st

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will soon be paying more for their energy bills, as the company works to offset rising fuel costs. Starting December 1, you’ll pay an extra $10 because of rising fuel costs. Officials say the price they’re charging you for energy right now,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Fire damages 2 buses at Tuscaloosa-area elementary school

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa say two school buses were damaged by a fire at Englewood Elementary School Wednesday evening. According to officials with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, crews responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found power lines draped across both buses and they were both ablaze.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

West Central Alabama sees highest flu numbers in Alabama

Alabama's flu-like illness numbers are doubling in parts of the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Now, only one of the state's eight regions is under 6%. In the West Central Region, which includes Tuscaloosa and Pickens counties, positive cases have skyrocketed from less than 2% two...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions

Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Police ask for help locating missing woman last seen in Northport

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police asked for the public's help Friday with locating a woman who was reported missing after she was last seen in Northport Thursday afternoon. The Tuscaloosa Police Department said 49-year-old Wanda Gordon could be disoriented and lost and possibly in the Walker County area. Gordon...
NORTHPORT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa community takes steps to lower the presence of gun violence

Some residents of Tuscaloosa are taking matters of safety into their own hands. The effort began after local churches in the area agreed there was a growing presence of gun violence in their community. “Where I live there’s a lot of shooting,” said Janice Landry-May, "Lots of sirens you know...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Body found inside home while fire was being extinguished near Bessemer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A body was found inside a home when authorities were extinguishing a fire near Bessemer early Friday morning. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the Bessemer Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Weaver Drive shortly after 3:00 a.m. to put out a fire and discovered the body.
BESSEMER, AL

