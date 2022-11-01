Read full article on original website
Man's date accused of stealing his truck, leading Coweta County deputies on 100 mph+ chase
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is accused of stealing her date's RAM truck and leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Coweta County, according to a report from the sheriff's office. It happened last Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. when a man called 911 to report his truck had...
'Date from hell': Woman steals man's truck, takes deputies on high-speed chase
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Things did not go well for a Coweta County man who deputies say met a woman online. It was the couple's first date, but deputies say she apparently had other plans that included stealing his pickup truck and a high-speed chase with police. Coweta County deputies...
Suspect killed in Gwinnett County officer-involved shooting
There was a police presence Friday morning on Singleton Road south of Interstate 85. Police said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at around 8:30 a.m.
Blue Alert issued for suspect who police say shot detention officer
Gunfire erupted at the Haddon Place Apartments in McDonough Friday afternoon. Now the GBI has issued a blue alert for suspected gunman Brentson Thomas.
Report: Marietta pair jailed on Tuesday evening during traffic stop
You need to login to view this content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us The post Report: Marietta pair jailed on Tuesday evening during traffic stop appeared first on Polk Today.
Family of missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman now considered dead increases reward for suspect’s arrest
ATLANTA - Allahnia Lenior’s mom wants two things: to lay her daughter to rest, and for the guys allegedly responsible for her death to brought to justice. "I say to you, where is she?" said Jannette Jackson. "Can I have her body and have a funeral?" Jackson said the...
Note found on allegedly armed man fatally shot by Gwinnett police, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police shot and killed an allegedly armed man who was carrying a note during an incident near Norcross. There was a police presence Friday morning on Singleton Road south of Interstate 85. Police said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at around 8:30 a.m.
Surveillance video shows teen shot multiple times run into business for help
ATLANTA — A business owner is describing her frightening experience after a teen who had been shot multiple times ran into her family’s store, desperate for help. Friday night, police are still searching for the shooter. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was outside Grady Memorial Hospital Friday, where doctors...
Georgia Man Has Pick Up Truck Stolen From POF Date
A man in Coweta County, Georgia met a woman on the dating site Plenty of Fish. His name is Wesley Burson. Wesley met Jennifer Lee Gray, or known as Piper on the dating site. Wesley had called an Uber to pick up Jennifer from her hotel in Northwest Atlanta, and drop her off at his place before their date.
Dozens of officers respond to double shooting at DeKalb apartment complex, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are currently investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex. Officers say they were called to the apartment complex on Bouldercrest Road on Friday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 flew over the...
Atlanta police investigate car break-ins at luxury apartments
One person reported a stolen firearm after a rash of break-ins. The crime is one of the biggest problems Atlanta police deal with.
Clayton County Police officer placed on administrative leave after deadly crash, GSP investigating
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave following a deadly crash, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Clayton County Police said Officer Cameron Pack, 24, was one of the officers responding to multiple reports of car break-ins at a local bar Friday shortly before 1 a.m. at the 5400 block of West Fayetteville Road in College Park.
Burglars hit 32 units in Huddleston Road self-storage business
A burglary reported on Oct. 27 at a self-storage company in Peachtree City resulted in numerous items, including firearms, stolen from 32 storage units and a trailer. Peachtree City Police Department spokesman Chris Hyatt said the burglary was reported on Oct. 27 at Store Here Self Storage on Huddleston Road on the city’s west side.
Driver killed, toddler injured in crash involving Clayton County police officer on Riverdale road
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead, and a toddler has been rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a Clayton County police officer Friday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly wreck happened around 5 a.m. on the 6800 block of Georgia Highway 85 near Roberts Drive.
Dark-dressed teens on scooter and skateboard in roadway at 10 p.m. struck by hit-and run driver
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a driver who struck two Fayetteville teens on Redwine Road on Halloween night. The teens were transported for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Sheriff Barry Babb said the teenage males, ages 14 and 15, were wearing...
Body camera shows Atlanta police officers arrest murder suspect hours after deadly shooting
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers arrested a man charged with shooting someone to death in a car on at a shopping complex hours earlier. Police said 49-year-old Terrence Heard was arrested and booked in Fulton County Jail on charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Police said APEX officers arrested him less than two hours after the deadly shooting.
Arrest made in DeKalb road-rage shooting; man killed in front of 3-year-old
A 59-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a deadly road-rage shooting in DeKalb County that also injured a 3-year-old girl.
Blue Alert issued for 'armed and dangerous' man after detention officer shot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - A detention officer was critically injured and another person was killed during a shooting near an apartment complex in Henry County, according to the Henry County sheriff. A massive man hunt has since been launched and a "Blue Alert" has been issued for the suspect, who law enforcement officials consider armed and dangerous, and a $20,000 reward is now being offered.
Update on manhunt related to officer-involved shooting
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said officers are looking for 32-year-old Brenton Bernard Thomas. He's wanted for assaults in Clayton County and Miami, Florida. The sheriff said Thomas could be in a gray 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate CKD81418. He has two distinct New Orleans Saints tattoos on his neck.
Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
