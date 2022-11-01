ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Georgia Man Has Pick Up Truck Stolen From POF Date

A man in Coweta County, Georgia met a woman on the dating site Plenty of Fish. His name is Wesley Burson. Wesley met Jennifer Lee Gray, or known as Piper on the dating site. Wesley had called an Uber to pick up Jennifer from her hotel in Northwest Atlanta, and drop her off at his place before their date.
Clayton County Police officer placed on administrative leave after deadly crash, GSP investigating

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave following a deadly crash, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Clayton County Police said Officer Cameron Pack, 24, was one of the officers responding to multiple reports of car break-ins at a local bar Friday shortly before 1 a.m. at the 5400 block of West Fayetteville Road in College Park.
Burglars hit 32 units in Huddleston Road self-storage business

A burglary reported on Oct. 27 at a self-storage company in Peachtree City resulted in numerous items, including firearms, stolen from 32 storage units and a trailer. Peachtree City Police Department spokesman Chris Hyatt said the burglary was reported on Oct. 27 at Store Here Self Storage on Huddleston Road on the city’s west side.
Body camera shows Atlanta police officers arrest murder suspect hours after deadly shooting

ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers arrested a man charged with shooting someone to death in a car on at a shopping complex hours earlier. Police said 49-year-old Terrence Heard was arrested and booked in Fulton County Jail on charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Police said APEX officers arrested him less than two hours after the deadly shooting.
Blue Alert issued for 'armed and dangerous' man after detention officer shot

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - A detention officer was critically injured and another person was killed during a shooting near an apartment complex in Henry County, according to the Henry County sheriff. A massive man hunt has since been launched and a "Blue Alert" has been issued for the suspect, who law enforcement officials consider armed and dangerous, and a $20,000 reward is now being offered.
Update on manhunt related to officer-involved shooting

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said officers are looking for 32-year-old Brenton Bernard Thomas. He's wanted for assaults in Clayton County and Miami, Florida. The sheriff said Thomas could be in a gray 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate CKD81418. He has two distinct New Orleans Saints tattoos on his neck.
Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
