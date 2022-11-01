Read full article on original website
Ohio voters to decide if non-citizens should vote in local elections
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WSYX) — They are taxpayers. They are homeowners. They have kids in the local school district. The only thing they are not is American citizens. Should they be allowed to vote?. Voters deciding on Ohio Issue 2 will get the final say. In 2019, voters in...
Pickerington puts $90 million bond on November ballot, passing would resolve overcrowding
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — "The community is growing so, so fast and we are proud of that," Pickerington parent and community advocate Courtney Green said. "We are happy people want to be here." A growing Pickerington community means more students attending the schools. That's an issue if there is...
How do you know your vote will be accurately counted on Election Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two years ago on election night, the president of the United States falsely claimed election fraud had occurred – in part because vote totals had changed election night. A new Gallup Poll shows that more than a third of Americans – mostly Republicans –...
Franklin County deputy cleared for full duty after more than yearlong battle with COVID
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than a year after becoming gravely ill from COVID-19, a Franklin County deputy has been cleared to return to full duty. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Corbin Wood became gravely ill in September 2021. In October 2021, the Ohio Going Blue Facebook...
Early voting ending soon as Election Day approaches
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early voting in Franklin County is coming to an end as Election Day approaches. Monday, Nov. 7 is the final day to vote early in person. Polls close at 2 p.m. This is also the deadline to get an absentee postmarked if you're planning to vote by mail.
Troy Faulkner: Jan. 6 rioter who wore jacket promoting his Columbus business sentenced
A Whitehall man will spend five months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Troy Faulkner originally faced a long list of charges following his arrest several weeks after the riot. He was indicted on Feb. 17, 2021, then pleaded not guilty to all counts at his arraignment nine days later.
Child Abduction Response Team receives certification
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Missing child" are two words no one ever wants to hear. Law enforcement in Delaware County is highly prepared to respond when someone's worst nightmare unfolds. The Multi-Agency Child Abduction Response Team (CART) in Delaware County is the first and only certified team in Ohio.
Columbus Public Safety Committee hears community input on downtown noise, violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Noise and violence were top of mind for Columbus' Public Safety Committee Wednesday night. Council members Rob Dorans and Emmanuel Remy heard from people living and working downtown and in the Short North. Some said the bars are too loud for too long. Other said...
Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center saves abandoned puppies found in box
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a bunch of newborn puppies were abandoned in a box, staff and volunteers from the Franklin County Dog Shelter quickly jumped in to help!. The Adoption Center shared a photo of all the pups, just days old, smushed together in a box. All the...
Save the Music Foundation putting instruments in the hands of CCS students
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new partnership with Columbus City Schools seems to be hitting all of the right notes with its students. The Save the Music Foundation is giving four Columbus City Schools a big boost to their music program. A brand-new partnership giving out 'strings grants.' Now...
Officers involved in deadly shooting of man who shot U.S. Marshal in Columbus not indicted
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County grand jury voted not to indict law enforcement officers who were involved in the 2021 shooting death of a man who shot a U.S. Marshal. On Dec. 8, 2021, members of the U.S. Marshal's S.O.F.A.S.T. task force were serving an arrest warrant...
Operation Christmas Child invites public to pack shoeboxes for children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Family YMCA is inviting the community to join them in packing shoeboxes for children in need. Family, friends and individuals are coming together on Friday to transform empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope as part of the YMCA's packing party aimed to help children in need.
Man injured in shooting in the University District near Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near the Ohio State University Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened along North Fourth Street just before 7:45 a.m. "We just heard gunshots, like in the corner of the alley," a neighbor who lives...
Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
Investigators share update on deadly Sheetz shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators provided an update regarding the deadly shooting that happened at a northeast Columbus gas station early Sunday morning. Columbus police have released photos of 12 persons of interest in connection to the deadly shooting. Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Sobnosky was shot outside the Sheetz gas station...
Suspect in 2020 deadly shooting in east Columbus arrested in Greenville, S.C.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted on several charges, including murder, in a deadly shooting in east Columbus in 2020 was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Greenville, S.C. Jacoby Howard, 30, was indicted on several charges including murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the shooting...
Columbus Weather: Warm temps and sunshine to arrive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The wind is picking up and will get much stronger on Saturday. Temperatures will be in record-setting territory and rain will move into the region for the afternoon and evening. Windy and wet for the Buckeyes in Evanston on Saturday. Improving Sunday. WIND ADVISORY for...
COTA giving out free rides on Election Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) announced there will be no fares on Election Day. To help improve voters' access to polling locations, COTA is giving out free rides to the public on Nov. 8. Free rides are for the entire service day on all...
Gas prices on the rise in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national price of gas is on the rise. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.79. Last year, the national average price of gas was $3.42 per gallon. In Columbus, the average price of gas is $3.89 per gallon. AAA reports...
Dash cam video released of west Columbus officer-involved crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials released dash cam video involving the west Columbus crash between a Dublin police officer and a wrong-way driver last week. Officer Larry Gatton was injured while returning to Dublin from dropping off a person at the Franklin County Jail on Oct. 28. The video...
