Franklin County, OH

Early voting ending soon as Election Day approaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early voting in Franklin County is coming to an end as Election Day approaches. Monday, Nov. 7 is the final day to vote early in person. Polls close at 2 p.m. This is also the deadline to get an absentee postmarked if you're planning to vote by mail.
Child Abduction Response Team receives certification

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Missing child" are two words no one ever wants to hear. Law enforcement in Delaware County is highly prepared to respond when someone's worst nightmare unfolds. The Multi-Agency Child Abduction Response Team (CART) in Delaware County is the first and only certified team in Ohio.
Save the Music Foundation putting instruments in the hands of CCS students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new partnership with Columbus City Schools seems to be hitting all of the right notes with its students. The Save the Music Foundation is giving four Columbus City Schools a big boost to their music program. A brand-new partnership giving out 'strings grants.' Now...
Operation Christmas Child invites public to pack shoeboxes for children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Family YMCA is inviting the community to join them in packing shoeboxes for children in need. Family, friends and individuals are coming together on Friday to transform empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope as part of the YMCA's packing party aimed to help children in need.
Man injured in shooting in the University District near Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near the Ohio State University Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened along North Fourth Street just before 7:45 a.m. "We just heard gunshots, like in the corner of the alley," a neighbor who lives...
Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
Investigators share update on deadly Sheetz shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators provided an update regarding the deadly shooting that happened at a northeast Columbus gas station early Sunday morning. Columbus police have released photos of 12 persons of interest in connection to the deadly shooting. Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Sobnosky was shot outside the Sheetz gas station...
Columbus Weather: Warm temps and sunshine to arrive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The wind is picking up and will get much stronger on Saturday. Temperatures will be in record-setting territory and rain will move into the region for the afternoon and evening. Windy and wet for the Buckeyes in Evanston on Saturday. Improving Sunday. WIND ADVISORY for...
COTA giving out free rides on Election Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) announced there will be no fares on Election Day. To help improve voters' access to polling locations, COTA is giving out free rides to the public on Nov. 8. Free rides are for the entire service day on all...
Gas prices on the rise in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national price of gas is on the rise. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.79. Last year, the national average price of gas was $3.42 per gallon. In Columbus, the average price of gas is $3.89 per gallon. AAA reports...
Dash cam video released of west Columbus officer-involved crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials released dash cam video involving the west Columbus crash between a Dublin police officer and a wrong-way driver last week. Officer Larry Gatton was injured while returning to Dublin from dropping off a person at the Franklin County Jail on Oct. 28. The video...
