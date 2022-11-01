ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newsnet5

Cleveland Cavaliers get 3rd spot in ESPN power rankings

CLEVELAND — According to ESPN's power rankings, the Cleveland Cavaliers are the third best NBA team at the moment. The Cavs have won six games in a row, and with the return of Darius Garland and the addition of all-star Donovan Mitchell, they appear to be unstoppable. The Milwaukee...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Mayfield unsure how Panthers handle 'looming question' at QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield isn’t sure how things will shake out when Sam Darnold’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve closes on Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers will then have to make a difficult decision on what to do at quarterback. NFL teams rarely keep...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Durant: Nets 'could have kept quiet' about Irving, tumult

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant said Friday the Brooklyn Nets could have handled this tumultuous week a bit differently — a week in which his coach was fired and teammate Kyrie Irving was suspended for posting a link to an antisemitic work. Then Durant clarified on Twitter that...
JACKSONVILLE, NY
brownsnation.com

The Browns Continue To Own A Rival Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns might have a history of terrible seasons, but they always own one rival head coach each year. This rival coach has had no luck against the Browns, despite having some top-tier players. So who is this coach they own and how bad is their record against the...
