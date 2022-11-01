Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
November Happenings in Cleveland, OHTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
newsnet5
Cleveland Cavaliers get 3rd spot in ESPN power rankings
CLEVELAND — According to ESPN's power rankings, the Cleveland Cavaliers are the third best NBA team at the moment. The Cavs have won six games in a row, and with the return of Darius Garland and the addition of all-star Donovan Mitchell, they appear to be unstoppable. The Milwaukee...
Why are Cleveland Cavaliers 7-1 and a legitimate contender? An unseen moment in Detroit shows it
DETROIT -- At one point in the fourth quarter, with the game well in hand and the Cleveland Cavaliers headed for a seventh straight win, coach J.B. Bickerstaff had a conversation with Kevin Love. The 14-year veteran -- who teammates affectionately call “Grandpa Kev,” with gray hairs that have overtaken...
Kendrick Perkins Shares Hot Take After Cavs’ OT Win Over Celtics
Two of the Boston Celtics’ last three losses were against the NBA team that boasts the best starting lineup. That’s Kendrick Perkins’ view of the Cleveland Cavaliers, at least. The new-look Cavs pulled out a pair of nail-biting, overtime wins over the Celtics dating back to last...
Detroit Pistons crushed by short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers, 112-88: Game thread replay
Detroit Pistons (2-7) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (6-1) When: 7 p.m. Friday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. ...
What about Kevin Stefanski as the future coach of the Cleveland Browns? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kevin Stefanski was not going to be fired during the bye week, even if the Browns had lost to Cincinnati. So this is not a story about votes of confidences for the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. It is about the future of Stefanski, who...
FOX Sports
Mayfield unsure how Panthers handle 'looming question' at QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield isn’t sure how things will shake out when Sam Darnold’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve closes on Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers will then have to make a difficult decision on what to do at quarterback. NFL teams rarely keep...
FOX Sports
Durant: Nets 'could have kept quiet' about Irving, tumult
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant said Friday the Brooklyn Nets could have handled this tumultuous week a bit differently — a week in which his coach was fired and teammate Kyrie Irving was suspended for posting a link to an antisemitic work. Then Durant clarified on Twitter that...
Blue Jackets G Joonas Korpisalo to make season debut
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will start and his make his season debut in his native Finland on Saturday
brownsnation.com
The Browns Continue To Own A Rival Head Coach
The Cleveland Browns might have a history of terrible seasons, but they always own one rival head coach each year. This rival coach has had no luck against the Browns, despite having some top-tier players. So who is this coach they own and how bad is their record against the...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/4: No News is Good News, Cooper Dominates, and Tweeter
Things are grim out there on the Newswire. The Cleveland Browns are on vacation for a few days on the Bye Week, and, with a couple of exceptions, the Cleveland Browns media is as well. Sure, there’s some emptying of the notebook going on, but nothing much in the way of real news.
