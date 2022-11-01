ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

WKRN

Gas station catches fire after car crashes into it

A gas station on North Roan Street in Johnson City caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it. Video: viewer submitted. Gas station catches fire after car crashes into it. A gas station on North Roan Street in Johnson City caught fire on Thursday...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
fox17.com

Metro Police: One person killed in shooting, ongoing investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A person has died in a shooting Friday, Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed. Metro dispatch reported that the victim was brought to Southern Hills Hospital. Homicide unit is on the way to the hospital to gather more information on the incident, MNPD confirms. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Woman, 23, shot twice on N. 7th Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting around midnight Friday on N. 7th Street. Metro Police say the suspect fired shots from the front passenger side of a silver sedan with tinted windows. The woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Groups demand special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder

Groups demand special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man dies after shooting at North Nashville apartment complex

Man dies after shooting at North Nashville apartment complex
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man charged after assault on Broadway

Sleep experts say switching back to standard time is the easier switch on our bodies. Zoolumination is returning for its second visit to the Nashville Zoo on November 18th, the first time since 2019, before COVID. 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef found safe following …. After five days, the Wilson County...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Ambulance thief arrested following pursuit in Davidson, Wilson counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a stolen ambulance following a lengthy pursuit that began in Davidson County and briefly leaked into Wilson County last Friday. According to Metro Nashville Police, 36-year-old Tracy Langford III was discharged from Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown on Thursday night, October...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Robertson County Source

Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe

BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.
fox17.com

MNPD : Shooting in North Nashville leaves one dead

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Nashville. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on the 5500 block of Scruggs Lane. MNPD says that a man was found unresponsive in a grey van. He was taken to a hospital where he...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee

A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. Daylight Saving impact on our bodies. Sleep experts say switching back to standard time is the easier switch...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Neighborhood still on edge after homes riddled with bullets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors are still scared for their safety despite an arrest after two women were injured last month in a drive-by shooting. Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting, but neighbors said they are still scared for their safety because the other people involved in the shooting are still out there.
NASHVILLE, TN

