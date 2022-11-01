ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis take aim at the 'most extreme and dangerous Republican ticket in the country'

Williamsport, Pa.—Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro and state Rep. Austin Davis, attacked opponent Doug Mastriano as one of the most dangerous Republicans in the country during a campaign stop at Lycoming College in Williamsport Tuesday morning. Democratic candidate Amanda Waldman, who is facing incumbent Republican, U.S. Rep. Dan Mueser, was also in attendance. All three candidates called out Mastriano and other down-ballot Republicans for...
What to expect in Pennsylvania on election night

Pennsylvania, a perpetual swing state, is home to two of the most closely watched races in the country this fall. The contest to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf pits GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his election loss, against second-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who played a prominent role in fighting Trump’s litigation over the 2020 contest.
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hits Carlisle, and Cumberland County Democrats feel seen

CARLISLE - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought his “get-back-up” road show to an unscheduled stop in Carlisle Wednesday, and Cumberland County Democrats felt seen. Fetterman, in a brisk eight-minute stump speech for his U.S. Senate candidacy, promised to be a solidifying vote for Senate Democrats in Washington, dedicated to eliminating that chamber’s filibuster rule in order to permit action on more Democratic policy agenda items.
New poll shows debate may not impact US Senate race in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are five days until Election Day. A new poll shows last month's debate may not have much of an impact on the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. Monmouth University released a new poll that shows 48% of voters will definitely, or probably, vote for Democratic Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman. Of those polled, 44% will definitely, or probably, vote for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Those numbers are almost identical to a poll taken last month prior to the debate. Find out everything you need to know for the 2022 Election Day here. 
Pro-Israel group renews attack on Summer Lee days ahead of general election

In the race for Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, a pro-Israel group is renewing its attack on Democratic candidate Summer Lee. United Democracy Project, a political action committee affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, launched a $78,684-direct mail campaign on Wednesday – just days before the Nov. 8 general election, attacking Lee for her “dangerous views of the U.S.-Israel alliance.”
How Voter Registrations are Switching by Democrats to ‘The Grand Old Party’ (GOP), in Pennsylvania!

The registered voter numbers in Pennsylvania are increasing and going up, and democrats are having a benefit and advantage. But on the other hand, republicans are collecting votes and obtaining democrats in their favour. Now the voting is in process and the next election is on Tuesday. Based on the department of the state, 8.87 million votes are already registered by the people and commonwealth, by the end of Monday. Around 4 million voters have registered themselves as democrats.
The stakes: In some ways, our choices for this governor’s race go beyond the candidates themselves

There are impacts for Pennsylvania in this governor’s race that go way beyond the candidates themselves. The difference between Gov. Doug Mastriano and Gov. Josh Shapiro will not only determine what kinds of policies get debated under that gilded dome in Harrisburg, but how. Is it a new period of one-party domination, or more of a coalition-style approach?
Shapiro’s Day One Promise

Josh Shapiro visited Bloomsburg on November 3rd, just five days out from the election. The stop was a part of Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis’s Bus tour throughout Pennsylvania to rally one last push for the Governorship. As the Democrats hope to keep Pennsylvania from being a pure red state.
Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%. Fifty-six percent […]
