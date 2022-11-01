Read full article on original website
2 juveniles arrested for threatening notes at Pana High School
PANA, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police News Release:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 has arrested two juveniles for threats of violence at Pana High School. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, ISP DCI Zone 4 responded to Pana High School after school officials...
Taylorville student taken into custody for school threat
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police responded to an active shooter threat on Thursday morning. Taylorville Police received a call at 9:27 a.m. about an active shooter threat at Taylorville High School. Officers arrived at the school two minutes later, with several additional officers arriving soon after. Police began to secure the school immediately while […]
Children coat drive in Springfield
CHICAGO (WICS) — Winter is coming, and people need coats. If you need a child's coat, one in a million will be holding its annual coat drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The coats are free for anyone in need. “When they get these coats, it’s...
Crime Stoppers looking for help in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that happened last month. The shooting happened in the area of 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 23. Officers said the victim was driving southbound on 11th in their car when […]
Decatur Police share results of successful Halloween Campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department shared the results of their Halloween fall enforcement campaign to save lives by keeping impaired drivers off the roads. Decatur officers made 10 impaired driving arrests during the enforcement effort. One person was also issued a seat belt and child safety citation. Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois […]
Public invited to discuss future of MacArthur blvd
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to an open house about the future of MacArthur Boulevard. There will be exhibits on display about the project to develop the major thoroughfare. The meeting is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on November 17 at Franklin Middle School. Residents...
North Mac High School placed on brief lockdown
MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — North Mac High School was placed on lockdown around 9:50 a.m. this morning after the school found a note indicating an active shooter, reported the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. High school staff immediately contacted the Virden Police Department. A Virden officer arrived on scene within 3 to 4 minutes and […]
SFD reports increase in calls for service and EMS calls
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield firefighters are seeing increases in calls for service. The Springfield Fire Department presented data to the city council on Tuesday night that showed calls for service are up more than 12% from 2018 to 2021. According to the Springfield Fire Department not only are...
Pleasant Plains, Ashland Police Seek Info on Recent Dollar General Theft Incidents
Police in Cass and Western Sangamon County are asking the public for help in locating a pair of individuals wanted for multiple attempts of retail theft. According to a report by Pleasant Plains Police Chief Mike Long, on Sunday at approximately 12:00 noon, a pair of individuals attempted to commit a theft of merchandise at the Dollar General in Pleasant Plains.
Arcola organizations begin planning community daycare
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Arcola School District and Chamber of Commerce are partnering together to try and help the Arcola community, specifically parents. In partnership, the two organizations are in the beginning stages of hoping to create a community daycare center for all those who work and live in Arcola. The hope is that the day care would be a combined center for several children.
Classes relocated after odor at Lanphier High School
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday morning, construction crews were working in the 1937 uninhabited Lanphier main building. While they were working on a project a strong odor was released. District 186 says the non-toxic smell made its way into the commons and classrooms near the construction causing classes...
Pana High, Junior High on lockdown after note found
PANA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. The Pana Police Department late Wednesday night released new details in to a threatening note discovered earlier in the day in a bathroom stall at Pana High School that prompted a lockdown at the high school and the junior high next door. The note...
Lincoln hospital closes maternity ward, adds to Illinois’ ‘growing OB desert’
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another hospital is closing its labor and delivery services, leaving one Illinois non-profit director worried about the future of healthcare for rural Illinoisans. Lincoln Memorial Health announced earlier this week they will close their Family Maternity Suites at the end of the year. “In past decades, there was a major demand […]
Police: Taylorville High School student arrested for making school threat
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A student was arrested after police say the student who said there was a threat at the school actually wrote the threat. At 9:27 a.m., the Taylorville Police received a call about an active shooter threat at Taylorville High School. The officers began to secure...
Springfield officer recognized after 24 guns seized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized one of its officers for his role in a gun bust that recovered dozens of guns and thousands of bullets. Officials said Sergeant Michael Egan was securing a truck and trailer when he saw a gun in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant for […]
Catalytic converter thefts become more common in Central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A warning for Illinois drivers, watch out for your catalytic converter. According to State Farm, Illinois is in third place for the most catalytic converter thefts so far in 2022. These thefts have become common over the last year. According to State Farm, they are...
Springfield Fire Department recruiting next class of firefighters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Fire Department is showing off all it has to offer in order to bring more firefighters on board. In-person open houses will be hosted at local fire stations over the next few Saturdays. Those interested in a possible career with the department will...
Macon County community rolls up their sleeves for flu vacccines
DECATUR — On Friday morning, Nanette Frank, 69, from Decatur, sat in her car waiting for a short line of cars to move during the Macon County Health Department’s Drive-thru Flu Clinic. “They have the shot for seniors,” she said about her choice of where she got her...
Decatur man arrested for voting twice, sheriff's office says
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for violating the Illinois Election Code. David E. Badon, 47, of Decatur, was arrested on Wednesday. Officials say that Badon was arrested after an investigation revealed that he voted twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. We're...
Mattoon officer sustains head injury and broken nose, two arrested
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department is reporting that two men from Mattoon are behind bars after breaking an officer’s nose and striking his head. Mattoon Police arrested 37-year-old Kyle E. Hamilton and 31-year-old Timothy J. Cotter, both of Mattoon, on Oct. 25 around 10:30 a.m.
