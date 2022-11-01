ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, TN

High School Football PRO

Fayetteville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The South Fulton High School football team will have a game with Fayetteville High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Giles County Board of Education to Meet

THE GILES COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THIS EVENING AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED ON RICHLAND DRIVE IN PULASKI. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE THE LEAPS BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 23, THE RSC GRANT AWARD AND THE VOLUNTARY PRE-K BUDGET. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5. THE BOARD WILL MEET AGAIN FOR WORK SESSION ON NOVEMBER 17TH.
GILES COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Conry leaves GCHS unexpectedly

Grundy County High School Principal Paul Conry resigned unexpectedly last week with the school system installing Deidre Helton in his place to head the school. Conry served as a one of several interim principals at GCHS during the 2020-2021 school year. He accepted the full time position as administrator last school year. Friday’s unforeseen departure came as a surprise to district supervisors, faculty, students and parents.
WAAY-TV

Teen reported missing in Lincoln County, may be in North Alabama

The Lincoln County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday evening in South Lincoln County. Neveah Gonzalez is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 88 pounds. The sheriff's department considers her a possible runaway and believes she may be in the North Alabama area.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
mcnewstn.com

Retail PILOT Program Gleans Tangible Success with Food City Groundbreaking Ceremony

Kimball, Tenn. – Passerbys would be hardpressed not to have noticed the work that has been going on at the location in Kimball, but Marion County and the Town of Kimball ceremonially welcomed a new business to the area this week. Food City grocery store will have a location open in late summer or early fall of 2023 on between Main Street and Dixie Lee Center Road. Several local and state officials joined company executives to help usher in well-wishes for the new endeavor.
KIMBALL, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WAAY-TV

Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire

UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens, Florence, Huntsville announce leaf pickup schedules

Residents will soon be able to start clearing those leaf piles from their yards. The city of Athens plans to begin its annual leaf pickup route Nov. 7, but there is no set schedule this year. The city said its Sanitation Department plans to start on one side of the city and work to the other side as staffing allows.
ATHENS, AL
WDEF

New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro

KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
KIMBALL, TN

