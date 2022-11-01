Read full article on original website
Marshall County Schools to go virtual for the remainder of the week
Due to an increase in flu cases, schools in Marshall County will go virtual starting on Nov. 7.
Lincoln County Schools to close again due to illness
Lincoln County Schools say their current absentee numbers are approaching and exceeding what they were the first time they closed.
WAAY-TV
All Marshall County public schools temporarily shifting to virtual to fight spread of flu
The entire Marshall County School System temporarily will shift to remote learning to combat an increasing number of flu cases. “Due to staff shortages, we are unable to operate,” the system’s statement on the transition revealed. Students will learn from home Monday through Thursday. Schools are closed Friday...
Fayetteville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
radio7media.com
Giles County Board of Education to Meet
THE GILES COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THIS EVENING AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED ON RICHLAND DRIVE IN PULASKI. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE THE LEAPS BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 23, THE RSC GRANT AWARD AND THE VOLUNTARY PRE-K BUDGET. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5. THE BOARD WILL MEET AGAIN FOR WORK SESSION ON NOVEMBER 17TH.
Grundy County Herald
Conry leaves GCHS unexpectedly
Grundy County High School Principal Paul Conry resigned unexpectedly last week with the school system installing Deidre Helton in his place to head the school. Conry served as a one of several interim principals at GCHS during the 2020-2021 school year. He accepted the full time position as administrator last school year. Friday’s unforeseen departure came as a surprise to district supervisors, faculty, students and parents.
WAAY-TV
Teen reported missing in Lincoln County, may be in North Alabama
The Lincoln County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday evening in South Lincoln County. Neveah Gonzalez is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 88 pounds. The sheriff's department considers her a possible runaway and believes she may be in the North Alabama area.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
mcnewstn.com
Retail PILOT Program Gleans Tangible Success with Food City Groundbreaking Ceremony
Kimball, Tenn. – Passerbys would be hardpressed not to have noticed the work that has been going on at the location in Kimball, but Marion County and the Town of Kimball ceremonially welcomed a new business to the area this week. Food City grocery store will have a location open in late summer or early fall of 2023 on between Main Street and Dixie Lee Center Road. Several local and state officials joined company executives to help usher in well-wishes for the new endeavor.
Overturned vehicle on I-565 WB near Greenbrier caused delays
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) reported a crash that is causing some traffic delays on I-565 westbound near Greenbrier Road in Huntsville.
WAAY-TV
Back in the classroom: Huntsville teacher in drag show uproar says he’s off paid leave
A Huntsville middle school teacher tells WAAY he's back in the classroom after a social media firestorm and school investigation. James Miller last month told WAAY he was put on indefinite paid administrative leave while the school system investigated his participation in a local Drag Queen Storytime. Video of Miller's...
WSMV
Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire
UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
WAAY-TV
Historic Powerball jackpot draws big crowds from Alabama to Tennessee stateline towns
There are 1.6 billion reasons for a lot of Alabamians to cross state lines right now, as the world's largest estimated lottery jackpot on record is set for a drawing Saturday night. Friday in Ardmore, Tennessee, the hardest things for those seeking out a lucky ticket were finding a parking...
WAAY-TV
'Our only vehicle': Investigation underway after Decatur nonprofit van set on fire
A Decatur nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the homeless says they're now without a vehicle. Hands Across Decatur said someone set their van on fire at their Fifth Avenue location at about 3 a.m. Friday. The nonprofit organization is an advocacy center for the homeless and a resource for people...
WSMV
Alabama residents flood southern Tennessee for shot at Powerball jackpot
ARDMORE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jackpot worth an estimated $1.2 billion is making dreamers out of Powerball players, and it’s made the Tennessee state line markets a desired destination for people from Alabama where there isn’t a lottery. In Ardmore, where some of the southern-most lottery shops are...
WAAY-TV
Athens, Florence, Huntsville announce leaf pickup schedules
Residents will soon be able to start clearing those leaf piles from their yards. The city of Athens plans to begin its annual leaf pickup route Nov. 7, but there is no set schedule this year. The city said its Sanitation Department plans to start on one side of the city and work to the other side as staffing allows.
WDEF
New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro
KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
43-year-old killed in Marshall County crash
One man from Arab was killed in a three-car crash Thursday night, according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office.
Ardmore Mayor under fire after recent investigation
Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnusson has come under recent fire after a report from the State of Tennessee's Comptroller's office was released.
