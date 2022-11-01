Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
4 people found dead inside Orlando home after woman runs to neighbor for help, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Four people were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Friday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office will give an update at 2 p.m. Friday. You can watch it in the live player above. Deputies say around 4 a.m., the sheriff's...
fox35orlando.com
Press Conference: Man shoots, kills girlfriend and her family, deputies say
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a horrific scene overnight. Three woman and a 4-year-oold girl were found inside a home dead with apparent gun shot wounds. Deputies said two kids were found alive and hiding under blankets. Another woman who was shot was able to escape the home and ran to a neighbors house for help.
WESH
Man killed 3 women, 4-year-old before turning gun on self, Orange County sheriff says
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four people were found dead inside an Orlando home Friday morning. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. about a woman who had been shot in a home on Myers Drive and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.
click orlando
4-year-old, 3 women shot dead in Orange County home; 2 children survive by hiding
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl and three women were found shot to death in an Orange County home early Friday after another woman ran to a neighbor’s house for help, according to the sheriff. The bodies were found just after 4 a.m. at a home on Myers...
Deputies identify man shot, killed near Orange County shopping plaza
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies identified the man who was shot and killed near an Orange County shopping plaza on Wednesday. The shooting happened along South Texas Avenue making it the second shooting in the area this week. The shooting left one man dead and another hurt. Deputies identified the man who was killed as Eminem Isaac, 22.
wogx.com
'I pray for the family': Sister of man accused of killing four family members expresses shock, disbelief
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - People living on Myers Drive say they woke up to the sound of helicopters and sirens around 4 a.m. Friday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Shavell Jones killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl. Deputies say after shooting four...
fox35orlando.com
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
click orlando
Missing 16-year-old girl found fatally shot in Orange County was pregnant, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside of an Orange County home last week was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 on Thursday that De’Shayla Ferguson — who was found dead next to a vehicle on Oct. 25 — was pregnant, though deputies did not say how far along she was. The teen was shot on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road.
click orlando
Here’s what we know about the murder of an Orange County 16-year-old
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 10 days after a pregnant teen was found dead in front of an Orange County home, investigators are not releasing any new details. Orange County sheriff’s investigators said De’Shayla Ferguson, 16, was shot and killed along the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle — 73 days after she went missing.
click orlando
WATCH: Holly Hill gas station employee attacked by customers after fight over food
HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A gas station employee is recovering after she was knocked unconscious by two customers who were upset over a food order, according to Holly Hill police. The attack happened Thursday at Rite Track, located at 550 Ridgewood Ave., around 3:30 p.m. Surveillance video released by...
WESH
1 killed, 1 hurt as deputies investigate shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday that they said left one man dead and another injured. Deputies were called to the intersection of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando about the shooting just before 2 p.m. Witnesses told deputies...
Murder suspects from Virgin Islands arrested in Polk County, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested two murder suspects from the U.S. Virgin Islands Thursday evening, according to a release.
click orlando
Seminole County deputy involved in rear-end crash with pickup truck, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy was involved in a crash with a pickup truck early Friday in Mount Dora, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 441 and State Road 46 around 6:20 a.m. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
click orlando
Kissimmee man accused of using stolen identities to rip off Uber faces federal charges
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee man has been indicted on federal charges after prosecutors said he used stolen identities as part of a scheme to rip off the ride-sharing company Uber. Court documents filed in October show prosecutors said Jesus Alejandro Millan Gomez used stolen identities to create...
Police investigating deadly shooting in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured late Tuesday night. Officers were called to a home at 809 Longview Avenue in DeLand for a reported shooting just after 10:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When...
click orlando
Orange County homeowner shot, killed man trying to steal birds, report shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County homeowner who shot and killed a man last week told deputies the man was trying to steal his birds, according to a report. Orange County deputies responded Thursday to a shooting on Ponderosa Drive off Hoffner Avenue, near Goldenrod Road. [TRENDING: Merritt...
Watch suspect lead police on chase across Brevard County in stolen truck
A man from Titusville led authorities on a cross-county chase after crashing into several cars, including some law enforcement vehicles in Brevard. As seen on chopper cam video, the man drove a white truck with a missing tire that authorities claim was stolen across State Road 520 and stopped once before continuing to crash into other vehicles. That was one small part of a much-larger chase.
Investigators looking into whether 2 elaborate jewelry heists in Central Florida were related
CLERMONT, Fla. — Investigators are looking into whether two elaborate jewelry heists, both committed in Central Florida this year, were related. Police said burglars stole more than $750,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store in Clermont in January. Police said the investigation into that case was inactive until a similar case, in which $400,000 worth of jewelry was stolen, happened last week in Longwood.
Eastbound lanes of I-4 shutdown in Seminole County after motorcyclist killed in crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 are shut down after a motorcyclist died in a crash Friday afternoon. Troopers said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. near State Road 417 in Sanford. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said the crash...
wogx.com
Video: Pump catches fire as driver fills up at Orlando gas station
A terrifying new video shows an inferno breaking out at an Orlando gas station during rush hour. Authorities say a motorcyclist was filling up when the pump went up in flames.
