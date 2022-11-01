ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Press Conference: Man shoots, kills girlfriend and her family, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a horrific scene overnight. Three woman and a 4-year-oold girl were found inside a home dead with apparent gun shot wounds. Deputies said two kids were found alive and hiding under blankets. Another woman who was shot was able to escape the home and ran to a neighbors house for help.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Missing 16-year-old girl found fatally shot in Orange County was pregnant, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside of an Orange County home last week was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 on Thursday that De’Shayla Ferguson — who was found dead next to a vehicle on Oct. 25 — was pregnant, though deputies did not say how far along she was. The teen was shot on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here’s what we know about the murder of an Orange County 16-year-old

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 10 days after a pregnant teen was found dead in front of an Orange County home, investigators are not releasing any new details. Orange County sheriff’s investigators said De’Shayla Ferguson, 16, was shot and killed along the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle — 73 days after she went missing.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Watch suspect lead police on chase across Brevard County in stolen truck

A man from Titusville led authorities on a cross-county chase after crashing into several cars, including some law enforcement vehicles in Brevard.   As seen on chopper cam video, the man drove a white truck with a missing tire  that authorities claim was stolen across State Road 520 and stopped once before continuing to crash into other vehicles. That was one small part of a much-larger chase.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Investigators looking into whether 2 elaborate jewelry heists in Central Florida were related

CLERMONT, Fla. — Investigators are looking into whether two elaborate jewelry heists, both committed in Central Florida this year, were related. Police said burglars stole more than $750,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store in Clermont in January. Police said the investigation into that case was inactive until a similar case, in which $400,000 worth of jewelry was stolen, happened last week in Longwood.
CLERMONT, FL

