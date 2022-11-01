Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Catalytic converter thefts become more common in Central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A warning for Illinois drivers, watch out for your catalytic converter. According to State Farm, Illinois is in third place for the most catalytic converter thefts so far in 2022. These thefts have become common over the last year. According to State Farm, they are...
newschannel20.com
Districts connecting students to resources to prevent dangerous behavior
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is seeing an increase in "clear and present danger" forms completed to identify people who may be a threat to the public:. July= 628. August = 845. September = 972. They reminded people about the forms following the Highland Park...
newschannel20.com
Springfield sees an increase in catalytic converter thefts
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Catalytic converter thefts are up more than 400% across the nation since 2019, according to a recent report from State Farm. The report ranks Illinois in third place for the most catalytic converter thefts. In Springfield, police said they've seen this trend. According to State...
newschannel20.com
State Board of Elections warns of voter misinformation for Election Day
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A warning for Illinois voters, be aware of possible text messages and social media election misinformation. Election Day is less than a week away and according to the State Board of Elections, Illinois voters have complained of receiving unsolicited text messages with incorrect information on Election Day polling places.
newschannel20.com
Homeowners affected by COVID-19 eligible for Illinois Homeowner Assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced on Friday, the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) is now open to support qualified homeowners. Homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments and related expenses due to financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible...
newschannel20.com
Illinois mortgage assistance applications open
ILLINOIS (KHQA) — Starting November 1, the state of Illinois will open applications for its emergency homeowner assistance fund. This funding can help residents with debt that they might have acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who are eligible for assistance include:. Homeowners with household incomes less than 150%...
newschannel20.com
$208 million to help Illinoisans heat their homes in winter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday, Illinois received $208,170,481 million to help Illinoisans pay the rising cost of home heating bills this winter. The funding is through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). "As cold weather quickly approaches, we...
newschannel20.com
Smoke Detector Act update going into effect next year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Updates to the Smoke Detector Act will take place at the beginning of the new year. Fire officials hope that the updates will increase the safety of the public, but don't worry, you don't have to go out and buy a new smoke alarm just yet.
newschannel20.com
Central Illinois schools receive exemplary status on State Report Card
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illinois State Report Card that grades schools across the state in several categories came out last week. There were some schools in the central Illinois area that did not score well on the report card, but others in the area received exemplary and commendable status. The report card grades schools and districts on categories such as test scores, attendance rates, and graduation rates.
newschannel20.com
Illinois State Report Card: How schools scored in the top 10%
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — To receive an exemplary score on the Illinois State Report Card means that your school is in the top 10% statewide with no underperforming student groups. "When you bring back the joy into the classroom, you can really focus in on improving your day to...
Comments / 0