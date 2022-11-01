'Oh, you mean at Vanderbilt?' Bryan Harsin insulted Derek Mason's Vanderbilt football tenure | Report

Former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin insulted former Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason and his tenure with the Commodores during a disagreement, according to a report from Nubyjas Wilborn of AL.com.

Mason told Harsin that he had been an SEC head coach longer than Harsin, and Harsin responded by saying, "Oh, you mean at Vanderbilt?" according to Wilborn.

After Mason was fired from Vanderbilt in 2020, he took a job as the Tigers' defensive coordinator, but he left after one season for Oklahoma State and took a pay cut to join the Cowboys.

According to the report, Mason and Harsin clashed frequently. The two clashed over how the new defensive line coach should be selected, with Mason wanting more input than Harsin was willing to give.

With Mason running the defense, Oklahoma State has started the season 6-2. Harsin was fired at Auburn after a 3-5 start to the season. Vanderbilt is also 3-5 under second-year head coach Clark Lea.

BASEBALL NOTEBOOKWhat Vanderbilt baseball's Tim Corbin is saying about freshman studs, Sam Hliboki

FOOTBALL MAILBAGIs the offensive play-calling too conservative?

TRUE FRESHMAN REPORTVanderbilt football: How true freshmen have performed so far

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.