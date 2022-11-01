ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

'Oh, you mean at Vanderbilt?' Bryan Harsin insulted Derek Mason's Vanderbilt football tenure | Report

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHKqC_0iuvKilm00

Former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin insulted former Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason and his tenure with the Commodores during a disagreement, according to a report from Nubyjas Wilborn of AL.com.

Mason told Harsin that he had been an SEC head coach longer than Harsin, and Harsin responded by saying, "Oh, you mean at Vanderbilt?" according to Wilborn.

After Mason was fired from Vanderbilt in 2020, he took a job as the Tigers' defensive coordinator, but he left after one season for Oklahoma State and took a pay cut to join the Cowboys.

According to the report, Mason and Harsin clashed frequently. The two clashed over how the new defensive line coach should be selected, with Mason wanting more input than Harsin was willing to give.

With Mason running the defense, Oklahoma State has started the season 6-2. Harsin was fired at Auburn after a 3-5 start to the season. Vanderbilt is also 3-5 under second-year head coach Clark Lea.

BASEBALL NOTEBOOKWhat Vanderbilt baseball's Tim Corbin is saying about freshman studs, Sam Hliboki

FOOTBALL MAILBAGIs the offensive play-calling too conservative?

TRUE FRESHMAN REPORTVanderbilt football: How true freshmen have performed so far

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel will be the reason Tennessee beats Georgia

We probably don’t have to tell you this, but Josh Heupel is a good football coach. In only 20 or so months, he’s taken a shattered Tennessee football program and lifted it up to an 8-0 record and No. 1 in the nation. If his team takes down the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, a spot in the College Football Playoff will be all but sealed for the Big Orange. What he’s done is nothing short of a miracle.
ATHENS, GA
wgnsradio.com

5 Rutherford Co. Players 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists

Five Rutherford County football players have been named semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards. That includes four of the five semifinalists in all of Class 6A. Two time defending state champion Oakland had quarterback Kade Hewitt nominated. Blackman had two - Justin Brown and Jack Risner. Smyrna Arion Carter was also one of the semifinalist. Oakland kicker Jacob Taylor is a Kicker of the Year semifinalist.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?

Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
NASHVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
NASHVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Former Tennessee First Lady Honey Alexander dies at age 77

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says his wife of 53 years has died at age 77. Known as “Honey,” Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander died surrounded by her family on Saturday at her home outside of the Tennessee city of Maryville.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Upcoming CMT Music Awards will not be hosted in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heads up country music fans: the CMT Music Awards will not be hosted in Nashville next year. Kelsea Ballerini revealed that the awards show will be hosted at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas in 2023. Ballerini made the announcement onstage with Carrie Underwood at the...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville native to compete in Miss Tennessee USA pageant at APSU

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Sydney Grace Young, 22, of Clarksville, Miss Montgomery County 2023, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University. Young is the daughter of Don Young of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Amy Jane Orton of Clarksville. She is...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: The Fish House Sports Bar in Murfreesboro

The Fish House Sports Bar held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The menu features fried fish and chicken meals, sandwiches, and more! Don’t forget to check out their daily specials. Find them right off Middle Tennessee Boulevard, just a mile south of Middle Tennessee State University! Order online for carryout or delivery!
MURFREESBORO, TN
Dickson County Source

WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-051200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0009.221105T0900Z-221105T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Multiple financial control issues found again in Tennessee State University audit

(The Center Square) — An audit report once again found that Tennessee State University didn’t show proper financial controls over university finances, leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars unaccounted for or misallocated in school financial documents. The audit also showed that prior bookkeeping issues were not properly corrected,...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

$50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Franklin

A $50,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Franklin following the Halloween drawing that saw another winning ticket in Ardmore. According to a Tennessee Lottery news release, the winning ticket was sold at the Murfreesboro Road Kroger in Franklin, with the unidentified lucky player matching four of five white balls plus the red Powerball.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tennessee woman who shot homeless man sentenced to nearly year of probation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman who shot a homeless man five years ago in Nashville’s Music Row was sentenced to nearly a year of probation. Katie Layne Quackenbush, 32, who was living in Nashville in 2017, was convicted of reckless endangerment in the shooting of Gerald Melton, now 59, WZTV reported. She was sentenced on Thursday to 11 months and 29 days of probation, according to The Tennessean.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy