Citrus County Chronicle
Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third...
Citrus County Chronicle
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title.
Citrus County Chronicle
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks rally to beat 76ers 106-104
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Obi Toppin hit a 3-pointer and Jalen Brunson finished off a three-point play seconds later as the New York Knicks rallied from 12 points down to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Brunson finished with 23 points to lead the Knicks. R.J. Barrett scored...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double.
Citrus County Chronicle
Brooks scores 23 as Grizzlies rout Hornets 130-99
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106
PHOENIX (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers had 1 second left and a game-winning shot opportunity. The problem was their two biggest game-winning-shot-makers were out with injuries. In a weird way, coach Chauncey Billups said he believes that worked in his team's favor.
Citrus County Chronicle
Giannis has triple-double, Bucks beat Wolves for 8-0 start
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 on Friday night to improve to 8-0, the best start to a season in franchise history. Bobby Portis Jr. added 18 points...
Citrus County Chronicle
George, Clippers rally past Spurs for 3rd straight victory
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Paul George scored 33 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-106 on Friday night for their third straight victory. John Wall had 15 points and six assists for the Clippers, who are 5-4 after losing four of their first six games.
Citrus County Chronicle
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jets WR Corey Davis out for second straight game vs Bills
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will miss his second straight game with a knee injury, leaving quarterback Zach Wilson without one of his most reliable playmakers against the Buffalo Bills. Davis was hurt two weeks ago early in New York's 16-9 win at Denver, and he sat out...
Boston Bruins signing Mitchell Miller shows hockey culture still has long way to go | Opinion
The Bruins' decision shows the NHL — which has a long history of immoral and racist behavior among players and staff — hasn’t changed a bit.
Citrus County Chronicle
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving and canceled its plans to release his next signature shoe, the latest chapter in the ongoing fallout since the Brooklyn Nets guard tweeted a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its...
Citrus County Chronicle
Martinez back to normal as he approaches 700th career game
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez is two games shy of playing in the 700th game of his career. It’ll be quite an accomplishment considering he thought his 671st game would be his last.
