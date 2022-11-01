Read full article on original website
GOP has advantage among Florida ballots already cast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nearly 4 million people have already voted in Florida's election and early numbers indicate Republicans could have a huge advantage once voting ends Tuesday. Through Thursday, 1.7 million Republicans have already cast ballots for the races that will determine whether Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and...
Groups say they'll sue Georgia over 'divisive concepts' ban
ATLANTA (AP) — Education and civil rights groups said Friday that they will sue to overturn Georgia's law banning the teaching of certain racial concepts, claiming it violates First Amendment rights to free expression and 14th Amendment rights to equal protection. The Southern Poverty Law Center, the National Education...
Kansas governor's race is close after abortion upheaval
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Both major parties say the Kansas governor's race is a tossup in its last days as abortion politics, lingering ill will toward former Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and an independent conservative candidate make for a tighter-than-expected contest in the Republican-leaning state. Democratic incumbent Gov. Laura...
'Slow day:' Guard emails don't match Noem border 'war' talk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem described the U.S. border with Mexico as a “war zone” last year when she sent dozens of state National Guard troops there, saying they'd be on the front lines of stopping drug smugglers and human traffickers. But...
Sheriff backs FL attorney general's push to classify fentanyl as a WMD in US
After news broke authorities in Florida seized enough fentanyl in the past few months to kill the Sunshine State’s entire population, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast announced his support for the U.S. to classify the synthetic opioid as a “weapon of mass destruction.”. “Treating fentanyl as solely a...
AP News Summary at 10:44 p.m. EDT
Eroding trust in US elections taxes state investigators. SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As complaints about elections pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of elections. In blue states like Oregon and red states like Idaho, elections officials say investigating the complaints is critical for maintaining voter confidence. An Oregon complaints log obtained through a public records request says at least 204 accusations have been filed this year. The complaints included accusations of campaign finance violations, public employees campaigning while on the job, and someone yelling about signs on lawns.
Transgender Rule-Florida
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors. Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria, under a rule approved by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine in a joint meeting Friday voted to finalize rules governing gender affirming health care for minors. The rule is set to take effect after a weekslong public comment period. Many doctors, mental health specialists and medical groups have argued that treatments for transgender youth are safe and beneficial, though rigorous long-term research is lacking.
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
