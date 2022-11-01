Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Teases Season 5: 'Burn It Down' (Exclusive)
Wes Bentley is promising drama ahead for Yellowstone fans. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 44-year-old actor at Thursday's season 5 premiere in New York City, and he didn't hesitate to share the three words he'd use to describe the next installment of the series. "I'm kind of stealing this,...
WUSA
'Yellowstone's Luke Grimes Says Monica Will Go Through 'Heavy Stuff' in Season 5 (Exclusive)
Luke Grimes is teasing trouble ahead for his onscreen love. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 38-year-old Yellowstone actor at Thursday's season 5 premiere in New York City, and he said that Kelsey Asbille's Monica will face the most drama this season. "It's tough. I think the show, the whole...
WUSA
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Sets Release Date: See the Emotional Trailer
Love Is Blind fans won't have to wait to find out what happens to their favorite season 3 couples. The Netflix reality dating show is releasing its wedding-packed finale and reunion special both on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In a tense new trailer for the conclusion to the dramatic season, we...
WUSA
'Westworld' Canceled After Four Seasons
Westworld is officially over. HBO has canceled the sci-fi drama after four seasons, ET can confirm. The series' most recent season, which consisted of eight episodes and was subtitled "The Choice," concluded back in August. According to the logline for season 4, it followed "a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth."
WUSA
'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Fiancé Erich Schwer Break Up
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have reportedly called it quits. According to multiple reports, they've broken up less than two months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette finale. ET has reached out to reps for comment. Chatter of trouble in paradise for the former couple began circulating in October,...
WUSA
'NCIS: Hawaii': Noah Mills Teases Triple Crossover and the 'NCIS' Star He'd Like to Work With (Exclusive)
NCIS: Hawaii star Noah Mills is just as excited as fans are for the upcoming triple crossover between NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: LA. Mills guest co-hosted Friday's Entertainment Tonight from Sheraton Waikiki to close out Hawaii Week, alongside ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, where he dished on the epic event and revealed who from the NCIS universe he'd like to work with.
WUSA
Duran Duran Reveals Princess Diana's Favorite Song of Theirs (Exclusive)
Duran Duran is recalling their special connection to Princess Diana. In a new interview, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor tell ET's Kevin Frazier which of their songs the late royal loved most before her death in 1997. "When we met Harry and William, they said,...
WUSA
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer Reunites the BAU, Introduces Vicious 'Serial-Killing' Unsub
The BAU is back together again, but they're about to face their most formidable unsub in Criminal Minds: Evolution. The upcoming Paramount+ procedural reunites the team after the original series, Criminal Minds, signed off after a 15-season run on CBS in February 2020. The streaming service released the official trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution, and in it, the BAU has a lot to contend with as they go up against a pandemic-influenced serial killer, Elias Volt (played by Zach Gilford), who is far more dangerous than any unsub they've faced.
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
WUSA
Carrie Underwood Recalls Crowd Surfing at a Green Day Concert, Talks New Song 'Hate My Heart' (Exclusive)
Carrie Underwood is reliving some of her wildest experiences in her latest music video. The 39-year-old singer released the music video for "Hate My Heart" on Friday, and told ET all about where she got the idea to ride a mechanical bull and go crowd surfing for the project. "I've...
WUSA
'A Christmas Story Christmas' Trailer: All the Sequel's Callbacks to the Original Movie
Christmas came early by virtue of the new trailer for the A Christmas Story sequel!. A Christmas Story Christmas (set to begin streaming Nov. 17 on HBO Max) stars Peter Billingsley reprising his iconic role as Ralphie, who is now an adult and a struggling writer and the head of the Parker household after his dad (Old Man Parker, portrayed by the late Darren McGavin) dies.
WUSA
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Savannah Guthrie Chug Beer on Live TV
Savannah Guthrie didn't back down from Ashton Kutcher's challenge. On Friday's episode of the Today show, the 44-year-old actor stopped by to discuss running the New York City Marathon in support of his foundation, Thorn, and things quickly went off the rails. Guthrie and Carson Daly tried to help Kutcher...
WUSA
Aaron Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Tearfully Reacts to News of His Death
The mother of Aaron Carter's son posted a heartbreaking video seemingly reacting to the news that the singer died Saturday morning. He was 34. Aaron's ex, Melanie Martin, posted a 2-second video on TikTok in which she's seen behind the wheel of a car crying hysterically. She didn't caption the video, but fans were quick to offer their condolences. One fan wrote, "I am so so sorry 🥺 Please remember you have the biggest part of him then anyone does and that is Prince." Another fan wrote, "Stay strong for your baby, lead prince down a better road. So many blessings your way."
WUSA
Ryan Reynolds Trolls Nick Cannon Over the News He's Expecting His 11th Child
Ryan Reynolds doesn't mind poking fun at his pal Nick Cannon's ever-expanding family. After the news broke on Thursday that the 42-year-old Masked Singer host was expecting his 11th child with model Alyssa Scott, Reynolds retweeted the news, writing, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle." Cannon previously appeared in a...
WUSA
Wendy Williams Is All Smiles in New Promotional Pics After Returning From Wellness Facility
Wendy Williams is back to smiling for the camera. On Thursday, the former daytime talk show host appeared in new photos shared to her Wendy Experience podcast Instagram account. The snaps -- in which the 58-year-old is smiling while seated in a purple chair -- are the latest images of the star since she returned home from a wellness facility in October.
WUSA
Rebel Wilson Says She and Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged
Rebel Wilson's setting the record straight about her relationship with Ramona Agruma, saying they are not engaged. The "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon and posted a quick video of her and Agruma posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. The duo smiled in front of the camera but the text overlayed on her Story told the entire story: "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”
WUSA
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Address Pregnancy Rumors and Detail Their 2 Weddings
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's courthouse wedding was not a shotgun wedding. In a video posted to their YouTube channel on Thursday, the Bachelor in Paradise alums denied speculation that they tied the knot last month because they have a baby on the way. "I'm not," Amabile joked after reading...
WUSA
Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Sadie Robertson is ready for round two! The Duck Dynasty star announced she is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff on Friday. "Another little miracle is in motion 🤗," Sadie, 25, posted to Instagram. She paired the caption with a photo of her and Huff on a porch with their 1-year-old daughter, Honey. In her left hand, she holds a series of ultrasound photos representing the new baby on the way.
WUSA
Heidi Klum Breaks Down Her Viral Worm Costume, Feared She Was Going to Suffocate (Exclusive)
When it came to her elaborate costume for her epic Halloween party, Heidi Klum had just one request from her husband -- leave no woman giant earthworm behind!. The 49-year-old supermodel opened up about what it was like to be stuffed as a giant earthworm when she spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars red carpet in Los Angeles. Klum didn't hold back about the fact that the costume brought on some anxiety for a myriad of reasons.
Comments / 0