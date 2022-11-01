ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Why do election experts oppose hand-counting ballots?

Why do election experts oppose hand-counting ballots?. It takes longer than counting with machines, it’s less reliable, and it’s a logistical nightmare for U.S. elections. A growing number of Republican lawmakers have pushed for switching to hand-counts, an argument rooted in false conspiracy theories that voting systems were manipulated to steal the 2020 election.
Officials unveil plan to help voters who cast wrong ballots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville voters who cast ballots in the wrong congressional and state races will be able to submit a provisional ballot on Election Day, officials announced Friday as part of an agreement sparked by a lawsuit earlier that day. The decision comes as election officials have...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds appeals court decision on school masking

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that she has appealed a district court ruling issued earlier this week that allows school districts to impose universal mask mandates, despite a state law passed and signed into law in May 2021. In May 2021, Reynolds signed a state...
Man who won gay rights case at SCOTUS agrees to settlement

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia county has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by a man whose case was one of three that led to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. The Clayton County Board...
